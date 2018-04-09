LEAGUE CITY
Construction begins April 19 on the only new elementary school in Clear Creek Independent School District’s 2017 $487 million bond project, officials said.
The new school for rapidly growing western League City is budgeted at $43 million.
The ceremonial groundbreaking for Florence Campbell Elementary School will at 1 p.m. April 19 at 6605 W. League City Parkway, the site of the new school.
The school will be the district’s 27th elementary school. It is named after the mother of developer Travis Campbell, who donated the land.
Some of the features of this 1,000-student capacity elementary school include a dedicated building for the Galveston-Brazoria Cooperative for the Hearing Impaired, designated collaborative and creative spaces for each grade level, and an expanded stacking lane for vehicles to move cars off the main thoroughfares.
Houston-based VLK Architects is leading the construction project.
Voters approved the $487 million bond in 2017.
The school is expected to open in August 2019, officials said.
