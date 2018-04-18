Some in the U.S. House’s Freedom Caucus may expect concessions from U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy if he seeks to replace Paul Ryan as the next Speaker of the House, but U.S. Rep. Randy Weber might be more inclined to support him, according to Politico, which surveyed 20 of 36 caucus members about McCarthy’s chances.
McCarthy is not a member of the caucus, and the group could block his appointment, meaning that some members might trade their vote in exchange for McCarthy’s promise to push the caucus’ far-right issues.
Weber might be less of a hardliner here. He told Politico he had spent time with McCarthy in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, and could possibly support him.
“He has a good grasp of all the issues. He’s smart. He’s intelligent. He’s a good fundraiser,” Weber said. “Aren’t those all qualifications for a good speaker?”
Ryan announced April 11 he would retire but not leave office until January.
ON THE BALLOT
It might seem as if the last election just happened, but voters in Galveston County and across Texas will be taking to the polls again starting Monday to vote in local elections.
Residents of Galveston, Texas City, La Marque, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, Friendswood, Clear Lake Shores and Jamaica Beach will be voting for new city leaders.
Galveston College, Galveston Municipal Utility District No. 12 (which includes Bayou Vista and Omega Bay), Hitchcock ISD, Galveston County Drainage District No. 2 (Texas City and La Marque), and Galveston County Water Control & Improvement District No. 12 (Clear Lake Shores and Kemah) and the Bacliff Municipal Utility District will all have leadership elections as well.
Galveston ISD, Texas City ISD and MUD 12 will vote on whether to issue bonds.
Voters in Bayou Vista will be asked to re-authorize a 1/4 cent sales tax for street maintenance.
Early voting starts Monday.
DIVISIVE HYPHENATION
The Texas State Board of Education approved new standards for a social studies course last week.
The state-approved course will be known under the unwieldy title of “Ethnic Studies: An Overview of Americans of Mexican Descent.”
That name is because of complaints from board member David Bradley, who objected to the course being known as “Mexican-American studies.”
“I don’t subscribe to hyphenated Americanism. I’m not Irish-American, I’m not German-American. Our country is a melting pot,” he said. “I find hyphenated Americanism to be divisive.”
Bradley is from Beaumont, but the area he represents includes Galveston County.
Latino groups have pushed for the creation of a Mexican-American studies class since 2014, and they celebrated the board’s passage of the new curriculum standards, which will allow schools across the state to teach the course.
The Texas Tribune pointed out that of 38 people who signed up to testify on the new curriculum, 37 supported it. The one who didn’t was Matt Robinson, a Friendswood school district trustee, who is running to succeed Bradley in this fall’s general election. He signed up to speak, but didn’t, so his specific objection to the course was unknown Wednesday.
MORE BARBARA
BUSH TRIBUTES
The Daily News included some comments from Texas leaders about the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush in Wednesday’s edition, but more words in her honor continued to be released on Thursday.
“Mrs. Bush was a model of great strength and wit even in the toughest times,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. “She leaves a substantial legacy. The people of Texas and the people of American will miss her.”
“Barbara has blessed this nation with her unwavering service, strong moral compass and trademark sense of humor,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said. “Eternally devoted to her faith, family, and country, her legacy in promoting literacy will live on in the families she touched and young minds she helped cultivate.”
“Barbara Bush was the rock of a family dedicated to public service,” said former President Barack Obama. “We’ll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life.”
Celebrities, including JJ Watt, country singer Brad Paisley and Barbara Streisand, also tweeted their condolences.
NOTEBOOK
Spotted at the Artist Boat’s Galveston City Council Environmental Forum on the West End on Monday: Democratic Congressional candidate Adrienne Bell, who is running for Texas’ 14th District and Democratic Land Commissioner candidate Miguel Suazo. ... U.S. Rep. Randy Weber was one of 17 Republicans to sponsor the NASA Authorization Act of 2018. The bill, which would approve a $40 billion budget for the next two years, passed the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology on Wednesday.
