Jennifer Parshall, who has been involved with the Blessing of the Fleet for about 40 years, can remember when the event featured more than 80 or 90 shrimp boats.
The 50th annual Blessing of the Fleet’s turnout — 12 boats officially registered for Sunday’s parade — is a step down from the annual tradition’s heyday, but is almost double what it was the year before, said Len Meyers, the chairman of the event.
“We’ll be back up to 80 before you know it,” Parshall said.
The Texas Elks of Clear Lake held the event, which is a long-standing tradition that started at a time when the Kemah and Clear Lake area was home to many working shrimp boats.
The Blessing of the Fleet on Clear Creek began in 1968 by Henry and Jean Hults, who owned a shrimping business, organizers said.
The look of the event, in addition to the turnout, has changed significantly since it began.
“We’ve done this sail for many years, but not straight in a row, starting back in the 1980s or 1990s,” said E.J. Heard, who along with her husband sailed in this year’s blessing.
The Heards host military veterans and others on their boat, the Beachcomber.
“All five military flags fly on the boat and we always love putting together the patriotic playlist,” Heard said.
Over the years, the event has declined in participation and included more pleasure vessels instead of shrimp boats, organizers said.
“It’s really disappointing that it’s declined,” Heard said. “I don’t know the exact cause, but it seems like a lot of boat clubs are not participating or promoting it as much as they could.”
The event went stagnant for several years, and even declined to almost no participants at one point, but the Texas Elks of Clear Lake is working to revitalize the Blessing of the Fleet again, Parshall said.
This year, the event’s lone shrimp boat participant, was sponsored by Tookie’s Seafood to try to reimburse the shrimpers for their efforts, Meyers said.
Since the Blessing of the Fleet’s inception, many shrimping businesses have moved to other ports or quit entirely, organizers said. The influx of cheaper, imported shrimp has hurt local shrimpers and, in some cases, made it too expensive to continue operations, the Texas Shrimp Association has said.
But those that gathered along the Kemah Boardwalk to watch the boats said the event wasn’t dying.
“They’ve been through some bad times, but they’ve always come through,” said Mary Cooling of Baytown.
In addition to the 12 officially registered vessels, several other boats apparently joined along in the blessing.
