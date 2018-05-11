GALVESTON
With 18 months to go before a referendum on whether to renew the city’s seawall parking program, officials from the Galveston Park Board of Trustees say they want to ensure they’re included in discussions about the program before it’s re-pitched to voters.
Joyce Calver McLean, the park board chairwoman, said she thinks the parking program can be better.
“We think there’s a way to grow the revenue a little bit and to make the whole parking experience more streamlined,” McLean said Friday.
Seawall parking was approved by voters in 2011, with a provision that the program would sunset and receive another citywide vote after the program was active for seven years.
The actual program didn’t launch until 2013, and after a year of maligned management by the Galveston Police Department, the city council agreed to transfer control of the program to the Park Board of Trustees. The sunset provision from the voters’ 2011 approval would end the parking program in July 2020. Mayor Jim Yarbrough has said the program would likely come up for a vote again in November 2019.
Since taking over the program, the park board has tried to improve the user experience of Seawall parking, McLean said. The board hired seawall “ambassadors,” Segway-riding employees that can help people navigate the phone-based pass system.
It has also established its own call center to help people navigate the phone system. The people inside the call center can field hundreds of calls a day from visitors seeking help with seawall parking, officials said.
The park board’s added services are almost necessary to make the program profitable, McLean said. PayByPhone, the private vendor that manages the city contracts for the parking system, does not have a Spanish-language option on its helpline, McLean said.
The call center’s staffers do speak Spanish. That helps both improve service, and drive pass sales, she said.
Both of those programs are paid for out of proceeds from the parking fund, McLean said. While they are helpful to visitors and potentially drive more revenue into the parking program, it also cuts into the potential revenue of the program, McLean said.
“From a business standpoint, there could be more money made,” McLean said.
If the city intends to modify the program in a new proposal, McLean said she would support doing away with hourly payments on the seawall and going to an all-day $8 pass. That would cut down on the amount of money the program loses to transaction fees, she said. The city should try to maintain the $25 annual pass, which is popular with locals, she said.
Most of the money that the city receives from the seawall is used for maintenance, and officials expect those costs will increase now that the city has completed its seawall improvement program, a years-long beautification program that included the installation of bus stops and bathrooms on the street.
As of the end of March, the seawall parking fund had about $1.2 million in its fund balance. The city estimates that it will end the year with about $1.4 million in the fund.
The city has not announced where it will spend future capital funds from the parking fees now that the seawall improvements are done. Because it is a beach-user fee, the money must be used for the improvement of Seawall beaches, in the same way that parking fees at the East Beach must be spent on East Beach.
There may not be all that much to spend. The parking program hasn’t reached the revenue heights some in the city predicted before the program went live. In 2012, city officials estimated that the program would collect up to $1.5 million a year.
The park board hopes to collect about $950,000 from parking in the current fiscal year, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said on Friday. That would be a new high, though de Schaun said that collections may have reached that level in 2017, had Hurricane Harvey not essentially wiped away the Labor Day holiday last year.
If the program isn’t renewed, city officials say the maintenance of improvements on the seawall would be paid for out of the city’s general fund. That would mean less costs for the park board, potentially, but officials said they’d rather the program just keep going.
“The parking is working,” McLean said. “It is generating some revenue. There may be some things that can be done to tweak it.”
I'm all for paid parking on Seawall Blvd. If it were up to me, the fee would be increased to at least $15/day, or $100/year. It's worth much more than the current fee. I would also enforce the heck out of it.
"If the program isn’t renewed, city officials say the maintenance of improvements on the seawall would be paid for out of the city’s general fund."
Surely the hotel HOT (convention center surplus?) tax would be the logical source for the funding.
I don't understand why the motor homes and RVs can park free during special events. They should be charged more during those high demand times.
We have lived here 3 years. Purchase the annual pass. What's the benefit for locals though? Consider a "locals only" pricing...they have it at the golf course and have for years. The local pass should include all beaches. Also consider same for other parking areas. Too many different parking areas to keep up with....and while you're at it could we get locals pricing during summer months at Kroger?;)
The General Land Office will not allow us to differentiate fees. The city has attempted this several times and they have denied it. I totally agree as we (the residents) shoulder all of the costs associated with the beaches but we cannot give our own tax payers a break due to General Land Office rules. - Brian Maxwell
Seawall parking revenue is essentially zero from 75th street to the end of the Seawall because there is no beach except a little sand at low tide. The park board should put a better beach in this area, then people will pay to park there. Drive by now and there are plenty of spaces to park on this stretch of un-beached seawall. Plenty of vacant spaces to park means zero revenue from these spaces on a mile of Seawall frontage. Add a beach from 75th to the West end of the Seawall and the profits from parking along this same stretch will go up tens of thousands of dollars per year. Also, we need more crosswalks to get to the beach from motels. Last weekend, I watched families with small children waiting a considerable time in the median to cross completely to the beach with a continuous flow of traffic both ways going 30 miles per hour zooming by and trapping them. A tragedy just waiting to occur
