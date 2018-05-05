Incumbent Randy Stricklind defeated challenger Ted Robinson Sr. in a race for the District 3 seat on Hitchcock’s city commission.
Stricklind was able to remain in the seat with 137 votes to Robinson’s 85, according to complete but unofficial returns. Stricklind won with 62 percent of the vote.
Saturday’s election was the first time Hitchcock voters have taken to the polls since commissioners approved $860,000 in cuts to operating expenses in the face of declining sales tax revenues.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.