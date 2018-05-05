Incumbent Randy Stricklind defeated challenger Ted Robinson Sr. in a race for the District 3 seat on Hitchcock’s city commission.

Stricklind was able to remain in the seat with 137 votes to Robinson’s 85, according to complete but unofficial returns. Stricklind won with 62 percent of the vote.

Saturday’s election was the first time Hitchcock voters have taken to the polls since commissioners approved $860,000 in cuts to operating expenses in the face of declining sales tax revenues.

 — Matt deGrood

