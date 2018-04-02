About 30 Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies this week will practice car chases and other roadway encounters, all from the comfortable confines of a trailer in front of the department’s headquarters.
“This will give deputies a better idea of what they’re dealing with and what they can be up against while in their vehicles,” Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. “That’s part of the problem — we don’t really get to practice pursuits.”
The deputies trained Monday and were scheduled to continue today and Wednesday using a driving simulator from a risk management group sponsored by the Texas Association of Counties.
The opportunity to train deputies comes to the sheriff’s office free of charge, Trochesset said.
Any chance to give deputies more time behind the wheel, practicing specific encounters, whether in real life or via a simulator, will improve the quality of law enforcement, Trochesset said.
One study showed that more than 80 percent of law enforcement at-fault accidents came from employees who were on patrol for less than two years, Trochesset said.
“The more experience you have in a vehicle, on patrol, the more you learn and the less times you have an accident,” Trochesset said.
Of more than 684 law enforcement death cases between 2010 and 2014, traffic accidents accounted for the highest percentage of fatalities, according to a study by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
About 272 of the 686 total cases analyzed were traffic-related, according to the study.
“My goal is to use the driving simulator to reduce cost to the county by reducing collisions and injuries to county drivers,” said Don Courtney, a driving simulator consultant.
Deputies’ time is divided between an in-class portion of the training and the simulation practice, Courtney said.
Those who complete the training receive three hours toward defensive driving as well as state of Texas credit, Courtney said.
The simulator contains thousands of scenarios for deputies, ranging from pursuits to learning how to drive with disabled brakes, Courtney said.
Deputies using the simulator Monday followed a car suspected in a drive-by shooting and a stolen vehicle, among other scenarios.
Counties usually experience a 6-month decline in accidents after deputies train using the simulator, Courtney said.
“This is another reason why it’s beneficial for an agency to retain trained employees,” Trochesset said. “The more training hours and driving you have, or time spent with anything, really, it makes law enforcement officers better employees. You’ll have lower levels of accidents.”
