SANTA FE
U.S. Air Force Airman Devin Belluomini, a graduate of Santa Fe High School, will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in remembrance of the Santa Fe shooting victims.
The wreath-laying ceremony will be at Arlington National Cemetery on June 7.
Laying a wreath on such hallowed ground is meant to honor the Santa Fe community, Belluomini said.
“Any tragedy that happens around the globe, usually they will use the opportunity for someone to lay the wreath,” he said. “They found out that I was a former student of Santa Fe High School. They asked me to come out and do one of the ceremonies for the students.”
There are plans to try and get one or two of the shooting survivors to go with him, Belluomini said.
“We are going to try and raise money to afford their airfare up here,” he said. “We want someone here that was a part of it.”
Santa Fe is going to grieve for some time said Belluomini, who also is still in shock.
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at Santa Fe High School, in connection with the May 18 Santa Fe shootings that left 10 dead and about a dozen more wounded — one of the deadliest acts of school violence in Texas history.
“This kind of thing just doesn’t happen there,” he said. “We are all one community there. It’s a family, and it feels like someone has come in and interrupted the family.”
The wreath ceremony is a kind and welcome gesture to the city, Mayor Jason Tabor said.
“I would like to thank Devin for his service,” he said. “He is doing something amazing for the victims and the community. The city applauds him. I personally am honored that he is representing our community during these tragic times.”
The wreath ceremony is one of the most important events he has been a part of, Belluomini said.
“It’s a pretty cool opportunity, and it means the world to me,” he said. “It’s an extreme honor. Nothing I’ve ever done will top it.”
