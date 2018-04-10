The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it had reached an agreement with two companies held responsible for a toxic waste Superfund site near Galveston Bay, marking the beginning of a $115 million remediation project.
The agreement was hailed by local environmental groups and booed by some local business interests, that aren’t in favor of all the terms of the agreement and are counting on the ouster of Scott Pruitt, the beleaguered administrator of the EPA, which could lead to a different outcome.
The next step is for the Trump administration to begin negotiations with International Paper Company and McGinnes Industrial Maintenance Corp. — the two responsible parties — to start excavating and removing the toxic waste on about 30 acres along the San Jacinto River on the northern edge of Galveston Bay, officials said.
As part of the settlement, the companies will lead the removal of the material at the San Jacinto River Waste Pits with Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality oversight. It’s expected to take more than two years to complete the work, officials said.
The agency and responsible parties had been negotiating costs. The companies will pay for the $115 million remediation, agency officials said.
“EPA will ensure that the remedial design removes all the contamination as quickly and safely as possible and permanently protects the health and safety of the surrounding communities and the San Jacinto River,” Pruitt said.
The Superfund site, an agency designation for highly-contaminated sites, has been a source of worry for locals and others who have feared what might happen if a storm or other event compromises the temporary cap that keeps the waste contained.
Plans for disposal of waste at the site have been in the works for years and at times had driven wedges between some environmental and business groups, with groups arguing for different disposal methods.
The waste pits presence along the bay date back to an era of lax environmental regulations and standards. The pits were a dumping ground for a nearby paper mill in the 1960s and hold deposits of toxic wastes, including dioxin, a chemical used in the Vietnam War era defoliant Agent Orange.
The Environmental Protection Agency added the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site to its list of national priorities in 2008 after testing revealed contamination from dioxins outside of the pits, according to the agency. That set off years of litigation and debate over how to clean them up.
International Paper Co. and McGinnes Industrial Maintenance Corp. in 2011 installed a temporary cap over the pits meant to contain the sludge. But the cap frequently needs repairs and is known to have a hole in it. Inspections of that cap will continue during the excavation and removal, environmental agency officials said Monday.
The debate over how to best deal with the waste essentially came down to two options: excavating it in sections and hauling it to a permanent landfill site away from the waterways or leaving it where it is and building a permanent cap over it.
As the administration narrowed in on disposal plans over the past year and a half, some local groups waded into the debate.
The Galveston Maritime Business Association and the Galveston Restaurant Association had advocated keeping the waste in the pit and putting a permanent cap over it. That method is cheaper, and preferred by at least one of the responsible parties.
The business association is continuing to advocate for the permanent cap, Executive Director J.T. Edwards said Tuesday. Recent controversies over Pruitt, the agency’s administrator, could force changes at the agency and put the settlement back on the table, he said.
Pruitt has been under scrutiny for taxpayer expenses, including his unprecedented 24/7 security detail, and a rent arrangement he had with a lobbyist for his Washington, D.C., apartment.
“If the leadership changes up, there’s a possibility new leadership brings a different perspective,” Edwards said. “As Washington goes, so goes the settlement.”
In October, the EPA made a final decision to have the most toxic material dug up and moved to a safe place. That remedy provided greater protections for public health and the environment, the agency said. The decision was hailed by groups such as the Galveston Bay Foundation.
The plan is to move about 212,000 cubic yards of highly-toxic dioxin-contaminated material from the San Jacinto Waste Pits, agency officials said.
