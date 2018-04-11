LEAGUE CITY
League City will build a scaled-down animal shelter for $7.5 million, although two council members had wanted to put the decision on a referendum ballot in November.
Council members Tuesday approved building an animal shelter that will be smaller than envisioned in 2016 plans. Councilmen Dan Becker and Nick Long voted against moving ahead with the project.
Becker, who described the shelter plans as over-the-top, wanted to put the question to voters in a referendum during November’s general election. Long voted with him, but the rest of the council voted against that. Becker then wanted to cap the cost of the project at $3.5 million, but that measure also failed.
Supporters of the new animal shelter describe it as simple, not over-the-top.
“It is certainly not a Taj Mahal, but it is adequate for today,” said League City Animals Alive representative Monica Millican, wife of Councilman Larry Millican.
“We understand the city has many new challenges since Hurricane Harvey and that’s why the shelter was scaled down from the original size approved two years ago.”
All the council members agree that the existing animal shelter is inadequate.
“The argument is clear that we need a new animal shelter,” Becker said. “The question is the scope and cost.”
Although council members agree the city’s crowded, run down animal shelter should be replaced, Hurricane Harvey and a price tag millions of dollars more than expected raised questions about proceeding with a new facility that advocates worked to get on the capital project list.
“We do have to re-prioritize right now after Harvey,” Long said. “We need to focus on the homeless people and then worry about the homeless pets next.”
The many drainage projects city officials are anticipating will cost millions of dollars and could mean a tax increase in the future, council members said.
Putting off the promised shelter construction wouldn’t solve drainage problems the city faces, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
The building cost per square foot of the project is close to $500, a rate more than twice that of average commercial buildings in League City, Becker said.
“We are not building a high-end, five-star hotel,” Becker said. “We are building an animal shelter that should have concrete floors and galvanized chain link fence and posts to kennel dogs.”
Even compared to other city structures, the cost is too high, he said. For example, the proposed fire station near South Shore Boulevard will be larger but will cost $5.6 million to build.
Architects had estimated in 2016 the cost of a 19,000-square-foot facility would be $7.5 million. Construction on the new animal shelter was supposed to start in July, but when more detailed plans called for a $10.3 million facility, the city took a step back and considered a scaled-down version of the new shelter.
The higher price tag had many causes, city staff said. For one, the plans were for a 20,225-square-foot facility. Also, prices had risen in the two years since the initial estimate. To meet a greater demand after Harvey, construction costs in the greater Houston area had gone up as much as 10 percent, staff members said.
Houston-based Jackson & Ryan Architects created plans for a scaled-down animal shelter at 15,020 square feet. The city could expand it in the future, staff said.
The 15,020-square-foot structure would still be larger than the existing shelter, 821 N. Kansas Ave., and it will include space for classes and meetings.
“We see this as a community facility, not just for the animals,” Monica Millican said. “We are eager to get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.