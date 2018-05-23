LEAGUE CITY
After nearly a year of reviewing everything from nepotism on city boards to the mayor’s powers to appoint people to such boards, an advisory committee on Tuesday recommended only minor changes to League City’s charter.
One of the biggest changes the Charter Review Advisory Committee recommends is that city council let voters decide whether to approve a new policy that would require the city to pay for the city secretary’s bond premium.
The city bonds employees to protect against potential employee theft and dishonesty. It’s a type of insurance that covers the city for particular employees who have access to money or valuable property.
The existing language requires the city secretary to pay for her own bond premium, which is unfair, committee members said.
Other changes the committee recommends are more technical and semantic to correct wording for clarity and to match state law, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Villarreal said. Villarreal was an adviser to the committee.
Those recommended changes could end up on the Nov. 6 ballot if the city council approves the propositions by July, city staff members said.
The committee looked at several charter issues in detail but decided the charter is sufficient on those topics. Those issues included nepotism on city boards, the mayor’s powers to appoint people to boards, the number of council seats, remote meeting attendance and long-term absences.
NEPOTISM
The nepotism question was about whether relatives of council members could serve on city boards and commissions. The committee decided League City didn’t have a problem with nepotism, Chairwoman Geri Bentley said.
MAYORAL POWERS
The mayor has the power to appoint members to city boards and commissions, something a review committee in 2010 decided. The language the city council adopted, however, was different and not as clear, Bentley said.
The committee decided this part of the charter didn’t need a formal proposition on the ballot, but it did need an amendment from the city council to clear up confusion.
The committee urged the council to pass the amendment as soon as possible, Bentley said.
COUNCIL SEATS
League City has eight positions on the city council including the position of mayor. When a vote is tied, a motion fails. Some have argued that an odd number of council members would be better or would at least make it clear whether a motion passed or failed.
The committee debated the issue at length, but decided the tied votes had not occurred enough to create any real problems, committee member Michael Hembree said.
REMOTE MEETINGS
The existing charter does not address city council members who attend meetings by video teleconferencing or other technical means. While the committee decided this topic didn’t need to be in the charter, the group recommendation was to have the council consider restricting the number of meetings council members Skype in.
LONG-TERM ABSENCES
The committee decided the charter’s existing language provided sufficient safeguards against council members being absent too much, Bentley said.
