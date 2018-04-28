LEAGUE CITY
Stacey Ellis missed her exit on Interstate 45 three different times after the Texas Department of Transportation closed Exit 23 to FM 518 on April 20.
“I’m pretty sure I won’t forget now,” Ellis said. But her school-age daughter texted her a reminder Thursday just in case.
State contractors on April 20 closed the exit ramp until the end of the year as part of a construction project that will widen I-45 from NASA Road 1 to the Galveston causeway.
The transportation department posted advance message signs on the interstate seven days before the closure, spokesman Danny Perez said.
League City Police reported a smooth transition to the closure with only a slight increase in accidents around the FM 518 and Interstate 45 intersection, spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
“As with any other road closure or traffic disruption situation, as long as drivers pay attention to the signs and information boards, we expect no major problems due to closures,” Williamson said.
Many League City residents understand the I-45 construction work is needed, but remain frustrated with the process.
“When they opened up I-45 South, it shaved at least 15 minutes off my commute from Houston, which is great,” Tuscan Lakes resident Melinda Quijas said. “The part that sucks is dealing with road closures, more congestion, timid drivers that don’t understand ‘the zipper method’ of merging and the additional minutes that this adds to the commute until it’s completed.”
Transportation department officials estimate the I-45 widening project will be complete by 2021.
In 2019, crews will demolish the FM 646 overpass and build an I-45 overpass so freeway traffic flows on top and FM 646 flows under.
That project should begin in spring 2019 if everything goes according to schedule, officials said.
Having fewer overpasses spanning the interstate will help in hurricane evacuation and also will improve traffic flow at other times, Perez said.
The department is reconstructing Interstate 45 to eight lanes of traffic, up from six lanes, in Galveston County. The planned work will be done in six projects, the department said.
The work would not necessarily happen at the same time, department engineers said.
Reconstruction of the interstate’s southbound main lanes will happen in the summer of 2019 according to tentative schedules, officials said.
The final phase consists of completing the drainage, median center barrier, landscaping, striping, signing and lighting and should begin in the spring of 2019 and end in the spring of 2021.
Some residents are concerned about damage to their vehicles from construction-related debris at several different points along the interstate. The transportation department has a form for that. Motorists can submit concerns about damage on the department’s website, Perez said.
Despite the complaints and frustrations, many motorists are thankful for the improvements.
“I remember all the I-45 complaints when they were expanding, but I am beyond grateful for the traffic issues it fixed once completed,” Seabrook resident Nichole Forward said. “It’s never a perfect situation, and they can’t make it one because someone is always going to find a complaint.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.