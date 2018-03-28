GALVESTON
Galveston hotels made more than $8 million in revenue during the two busiest weeks of spring break, according to new data released by the park board.
Although the number was slightly down from last year, tourism officials considered it a big success as thousands of people in the region are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
The two busiest weeks of spring break — March 4 to 17 this year — drew hundreds of thousands of visitors to the island, according to car counts the city reported.
This week, the park board released information about hotel occupancy and rates, showing an overall 0.2 percent decrease in hotel revenues from last year, according to data from Smith Travel Research.
Between March 4 and 10, hotels were at 59 percent occupancy and had an average daily rate of about $132, according to the data. Revenues were estimated at $2.69 million.
Between March 11 and 17, the island’s hotel occupancy rate was about 90 percent with average daily rates of $171 and revenues were about $5.32 million, data showed.
Over the two-week period, hotel occupancy averaged out at 74.7 percent with $8 million in revenue, according to data. In 2017, the figures for the same period were 76.9 percent occupancy and $8.02 million in revenue. But compared with 2014, revenues had increased by about 27 percent, according to the figures.
“We knocked it out of the park the second week, but the first week we struggled a little bit,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
Tourism officials largely attributed much of the difference to weather, though many Texas schools had the second week off.
“A little sunshine goes a long way,” de Schaun said. “We’re just a hair below spring break last year, but considering the economic situation and the efforts still going on in Houston, I consider spring break as doing well.”
