Moody Bank has earned the highest ranking among U.S. banks for financial strength and stability.
BauerFinancial, an independent bank and credit union ranking firm, has given Moody Bank a five-star ranking. Bauer determines the ratings based on financial data reported by banks to federal regulators, including total assets, profits and losses, return on assets and problem loans.
Founded in 1907, Moody Bank is one of the largest community banks in terms of market share in the Houston area with more than $1 billion in assets.
— Moody Bank
