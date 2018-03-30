HITCHCOCK
Economic development is a key issue in a race for the District 3 spot on the Hitchcock City Commission.
The only contested race in the city has District 3 incumbent Randy Stricklind challenged by Ted Robinson Sr.
Stricklind previously served as the mayor pro tem for the city of Hitchcock after Mayor Anthony Matranga resigned for medical reasons in November 2017.
Robinson did not respond to requests for an interview.
There has been an economic development divide with the city related to a rezoning request on FM 2004. The rezoning issue arose as the city faces declining sales tax revenues and officials tout an industrial corridor along the south side of FM 2004 as a solution to many of Hitchcock’s financial problems.
The rezoning plan is not without its fair share of critics, however. Opponents of the plan said they didn’t want chemical plants coming into the area and that heavy industrial development would undermine quality of life for people living along FM 2004.
But there’s a vast amount of land in Hitchcock that needs to be developed, Stricklind said.
“Over the past many years, Hitchcock has not changed quite a bit,” he said. “We have got the same population, but we don’t have any business in this city. Some of my accomplishments have been supporting the economic development group to get the city some businesses to move in to provide jobs and develop more resources for our tax base.”
Hitchcock commissioners approved budget amendments March 19 that would cut $860,000 in operating costs to keep the city out of the red.
Commissioners agreed to most of the reductions, which included cuts averaging about 19 percent for each city department. This would mean a reduction of some city services and eliminating two positions in the street department, among others. The proposal to cut four positions from the police department drew the most opposition.
Lack of money prevents the city of Hitchcock from investing in land development, Stricklind said.
“There hasn’t been a whole lot of change and that’s because we don’t have a lot of money to do it,” he said.
Hitchcock ended the 2014 fiscal year with more than $2 million in its fund balance, but that number had declined to about $399,000 before the start of the current fiscal year, according to records.
The city in 2015 received about $2.38 million in sales tax revenue from the state comptroller’s office, records show. That number declined to $1.53 million in 2016 and down to $1.19 million in 2017, records show. That was about a 50 percent decline in two years.
Parts of Hitchcock, which lies west of Interstate 45 and along West Galveston Bay, were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall Aug. 25, 2017, in Rockport, 200 miles south of the county, and moved up the Texas coast.
Harvey was a setback for both the city and economic development, Stricklind said.
“With the situation Hitchcock is in financially, basically we are not through with the cleanup,” he said. “We are still in the process of getting city hall in order. I don’t know anything the city can do, we are just trying to get the city and its finances in order.”
Commissioners on Nov. 7, 2017, authorized Stricklind to negotiate a deal with a consultant to review the city’s organizational structure, financial operations and planning that would clear up some of the financial questions.
There is no animosity running against Robinson, Stricklind said.
“He’s one of my best friends and he lives around the corner from me,” he said. “I just want this election to be about what Hitchcock wants. Hopefully they will vote for me.”
Hitchcock is full of raw land and it continues to be a top objective, Stricklind said.
“The land is just out there,” he said. “I would strive for growth and for the development of not my district, but the whole city.”
