GALVESTON COUNTY
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the accused shooter in the mass killing at Santa Fe High School, was in violation of a school district dress code — one meant to prevent students from concealing weapons — when he wore a trench coat on campus May 18.
Santa Fe Independent School District officials did not respond to repeated attempts for comment about whether Pagourtzis routinely wore the trench coat to school or whether the district's dress code policies would change. But other area school districts say they're taking a harder look at their dress codes after the shooting that left 10 dead, at least 13 wounded and a community grieving.
Santa Fe ISD’s student handbook states "trench coats are not acceptable as a form of outerwear and will not be accepted at school." But according to a police affidavit, Pagourtzis was wearing a trench coat Friday morning at the school.
Pagourtzis before the shooting shared photographs on a now-deleted Facebook page of a black trench coat affixed with a German Iron Cross medal and a Soviet hammer and sickle pin. Witnesses have said he was wearing that coat Friday. Pagourtzis told police he had dressed in a trench coat and had a Remington 870 shotgun and a .38-caliber pistol.
"Dress code is something that's going to be talked about in the safety meetings coming up," Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for Friendswood ISD, said. "We are going to go through our dress codes and look at what we can upgrade."
Friendswood ISD's school district dress code states "full-length coats, such as those commonly referred to as trench coats, are not permitted."
Clear Creek ISD doesn't allow students to wear trench coats. The school district classifies trench coats as "clothing/hair styles, which in the judgment of the building administrators, pose a health or safety hazard and/or disrupt the educational process," Elaina Polsen, district spokeswoman, said.
Clear Creek High School dress code states "no overcoats or trench coats."
Galveston Independent School District officials did not return phone calls.
Dickinson Independent School District has no immediate plans to review its dress code but already forbids trench coats or dusters, district spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
Texas City School District officials have asked students to refrain from taking accessories such as bags or purses to school if they don’t have to, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said. Bags students do take to school are subject to search, according to a letter Superintendent Rodney Cavness sent to parents on Sunday.
The district will review suspicious clothing and students will be dealt with appropriately, Tortorici said.
"They won't have to be sent home if they removed the item that wasn't allowed," she said. "For an outer piece of clothing, you wouldn't have to send a student home."
The trench coat ban has been in effect for awhile and students should know what is appropriate, Tortorici said.
"It's not new," she said. "If a student continually broke the rules, there would be a discipline. But we don't typically have repeat offenders."
