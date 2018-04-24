SANTA FE
Elderly and disabled residents in Santa Fe can now apply for a home assistance program that has $72,652 to spend for those in need.
Each applicant approved for the program will get $5,000, meaning that the program’s first wave will help 15 residents, city officials said.
The city received money for the program from the Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corp., city officials said.
Almost 12 percent of Texans, 3.2 million people, are age 65 and older and that number is growing. By 2050, that figure is expected to grow by almost 20 percent, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.
A program is needed to aid certain members of the community who could potentially be forgotten by the city, City Manager Joe Dickson said.
“Say somebody needs air conditioning in their home or needs a wheelchair or some roof work,” he said. “A lot of those different projects that some of these folks can’t do, then that is what this program is designed to help with.”
The city is accepting applications through May 31, Dickson said.
“Then we have a committee that will review the applications,” he said.
The elderly population must have programs to ensure their needs are taken care of, Santa Fe resident Winnie Corsaro said.
“There is always a need for these types of programs,” she said. “The older people have to have special programs for them.”
This program will create spinoff programs for the next few years, Dickson said.
“We have been trying to put this program together and we are just now taking off on it,” he said. “It’s going to cover all parts of the city. With any community, the goal is to better the community every year.”
It’s important not to forget the long-standing people in the city, Mayor Jeff Tambrella said.
“There’s a variety of problems and issues that they have,” he said. “Not even just storm damage, but there was a lady I talked with who lived in the community for 40 years and her husband passed away and she’s on a fixed income. She has issues maintaining things in her house.”
There are not a lot of options for the elderly in the area, Tambrella said.
“It ends up as very dangerous for the elderly,” he said. “There’s a lot of need for it. Any type of assistance is just a wonderful thing.”
After the program’s first phase, the city will try and gather more funds, Tambrella said.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” he said.
Application forms are available at Santa Fe City Hall, 12002 state Highway 6, and residents needing assistance completing the application can call 409-925-6412.
