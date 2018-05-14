Improved resources will soon be available for those suffering and recovering from trauma, thanks to a financial contribution to Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas.
In late April, the Texas Center for Child and Family Studies, in partnership with the Rebuild Texas Fund, named the nonprofit a $50,000 recipient of its Rebuild Texas Fund Grant.
The Rebuild Texas Fund grants aid organizations to support the tremendous needs and challenges facing Texas’ most vulnerable children and families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
For Devereux Texas, the $50,000 infusion will help implement the Devereux Texas Enhanced Trauma Informed Care project, a specialized training program aimed at arming clinicians and staff members to handle advanced-level trauma support.
For information, visit devereuxtx.org or call 281-316-5423.
— From Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.