LEAGUE CITY
Disgruntled residents peppered officials with questions and comments Thursday evening during a crowded city presentation about flooding in the Bayridge subdivision.
League City officials held the public meeting to share findings of engineering studies to explain why Bayridge flooded and didn’t drain during Hurricane Harvey.
An engineer explained what some short-term and long-term solutions might be, and before he finished, the first question of the night came without prompting from the crowded audience.
“How long would it take to get this done?” one man asked.
Even as city officials began to explain the process of finding money and getting things approved, more questions and comments came.
“What are we doing now? May 1 is around the corner.”
“You had the pumps, but you did not deploy them.”
“Come up with a plan for how to use the pumps.”
“This is a problem, and nobody seems to care.”
“We haven’t felt the human side from the city.”
The Bayridge neighborhood steeped in floodwater for four days after the downpour of Hurricane Harvey, which struck in late August. Bayridge drains into Gum Bayou, which drains into Dickinson Bayou, which in turn drains into Galveston Bay.
About 7,700 homes throughout League City were damaged by Harvey flooding. Of those 7,700 homes, 1,450 had major damage with at least 18 inches of water inside.
“Don’t walk out of here tonight with a question,” Assistant City Manager Bo Bass said at the start of the meeting.
But many frustrated residents who got up and left during the meeting said they had expected to hear plans, not proposals about what might happen.
After Harvey, city officials began to identify problems and possible improvements to prevent flooding.
Six separate neighborhood studies examined drainage during and after Harvey, but officials began with Bayridge first, in part because many vocal residents claimed the city ignored Bayridge’s issues before, during and after Harvey.
City staff inspected and examined Bayridge’s drainage system, Public Works Director Jody Hooks said.
One examination soon after Harvey was a visual inspection of inside of the pipes with a closed-circuit TV camera system. A second visual inspection happened about five weeks ago, after a heavy rain.
During the inspections, city staff did not see blockages in the system that would solely account for the water levels in the neighborhood during Harvey, officials said.
They did see some root penetration and silting typical of older drainage systems, but it was not enough to be considered significant blockages to drainage flows, city staff said.
Public works staff removed the silt, city staff said.
LJA Engineering Inc., a civil engineering group with expertise in hydrologic and hydraulic assessment and design, developed some plans and is helping the city compile a list of specific drainage projects, including culverts, raising the height of the levee around the retention pond and improving flood control equipment in the pond.
The proposed changes could better handle average rainfalls than what the existing system was intended to handle when designed and constructed in the 1970s, city staff said.
The consultant is finishing a draft document that specifies several potential mitigation alternatives and construction projects specific to the needs of the Bayridge neighborhood, city staff said.
A final report will go to city council in May, city engineer Christopher Sims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.