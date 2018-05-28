A regional approach to flood control appeals to many recovering from floods, but no agency in Texas oversees mitigation of an entire watershed.
The Texas Legislature wants to take a hard look at that. The House Committee on Natural Resources during the 85th session that ended in May 2017 commissioned a study on flood control in watersheds, committee Director Shannon Houston said.
Many Galveston County leaders promote a regional approach that goes beyond the three small drainage districts inside the county that tackle only parts of the Clear Creek watershed and the Dickinson Bayou watershed.
In League City, for example, City Manager John Baumgartner has told residents that while the city can fix drainage issues in some neighborhoods, the city needs a regional plan to prevent more flooding.
And while the Harris County Flood Control District, the only district of its type in the state, works with many Galveston County entities on some shared flood control issues, its priority is Harris County, something that nervous Galveston County residents don’t trust.
It’s become apparent since the floods of Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 that Texas communities need broader entities than counties to help with massive drainage issues, said District 21 Rep. Dade Phelan of Orange. Phelan is a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources.
“Everyone agrees it needs to be a regional solution,” Phelan said.
The watersheds of rivers, creeks and bayous span over many counties and the streams run beyond political boundaries.
The Texas Water Development Board began the state flood assessment before Hurricane Harvey struck in August 2017. A draft of the report will be ready in July for public comment.
Mindy Conyers is the sole board employee working on the report that is due in December, although the board has hired a consultant to help produce the final product, she said.
Her goals are to assess flood risks and the roles of various government entities, to determine future flood planning and to estimate flood mitigation costs, she said.
Conyers interviewed county engineers, city managers and other key officials all over the state, including 11 from Galveston County, to find out the most when it comes to flood control.
The response from Galveston County participants was similar to trends Conyers noted in the rest of the state, she said. They want help with financial assistance, help with drainage infrastructure and help with flood risk maps, Conyers said.
“All are in favor of a regional approach instead of a state-led one,” Conyers said. But the participants also said the region needs to be larger than a county and should encompass an entire watershed, she said.
“A lot of small communities don’t have staffs to plan and then implement those plans,” Conyers said. “But if they combined their efforts, they could get grants to plan and get funding.”
The assessment that Conyers is finalizing won’t be a list of flood mitigation projects, she said.
“It’s a first step in getting a handle on flooding issues in Texas, an assessment of where we are,” Conyers said.
Any action would be up to the Legislature, she said.
“The report is going to be what we heard,” Conyers said. “Everywhere we went someone had a flood story. People in Lubbock had lot of interesting stories, and wanted to let us know they don’t have coastal flooding.”
The existing river authorities in Texas could be the logical agencies to oversee watershed flood control, Phelan said. It is a good model of an existing organization that could also apply for flood mitigation grants and oversees large, expensive projects, he said.
The ones closest to Galveston County are the Brazos River Authority, the San Jacinto River Authority and the Trinity River Authority. It’s not clear whether the state would create a Clear Creek Authority or whether it would be absorbed into a larger watershed group, Phelan said. That’s for the next Legislature to determine, if the idea goes forward.
But something different needs to be in place, Phelan said.
“It doesn’t do any good for one county to spend money on mitigation projects,” Phelan said.
