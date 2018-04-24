GALVESTON
With so many destinations vying for Houston traveler dollars, the park board is shifting some of its marketing emphasis to court visitors from other Texas cities and neighboring states.
As the board prepares its budget for the next year, the visitors bureau and park board's tourism committee developed a marketing strategy with new goals and ideas about how to meet them.
The plan emphasizes presenting Galveston as a national treasure and the "Treasure of the Gulf Coast" and attracting visitors who spend more days on the island, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. Visitors typically spend about 1.8 days in hotels, according to the park board.
"We really want to drive this idea of lifetime events being held in Galveston," de Schaun said. "Things that when people reflect back it wasn't just a vacation, it was an experience."
The island's already averaging some of the highest daily hotel rates along the Gulf Coast and needed a more concerted effort to brand itself as the prime destination, she said.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to endorse the strategy developed by the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau and the tourism advisory committee, officials said. The next step is to develop a budget for it, officials said.
Under the new plan, the park board will focus attention to attracting visitors from other regional markets within driving distance, boosting exposure of the island's historic and cultural amenities, attracting visitors during the off-season and encouraging cruise passengers to stay longer, officials said.
Of the $1.8 million spent on advertising in 2016, about 37 percent was spent in Houston, 32 percent in the Texas region and about a quarter in surrounding states, according to the park board. About 50 percent of Galveston's visitors come from the Houston region, according to the park board.
A budget has not been drafted yet, but more money will likely shift from Houston to other markets in hopes of boosting the numbers of visitors from other regions, de Schaun said. Still, the park board would continue to attract Houston travelers through social media and more traditional advertising, she said.
"We're not giving up Houston, we've got to continue to own Houston," de Schaun said.
Part of the strategy is getting more national attention in publications and media, she said. That's been helped by various recent developments, like the island being focused on popular home shows on cable TV, she said. The focus would also be on digital marketing in bedroom communities around Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, according to the plan.
The park board also is trying to shift the season when visitors come to the island, meaning the focus, too, has to be on cultural amenities and not just the beach, she said.
In 2016, the share of hotel occupancy taxes brought in the second quarter spanning December to February was just 14 percent of the total, according to the groups. But the park board saw some improvement over the last year, de Schaun said.
For instance, hotel taxes increased 24 percent in December over the 2016 numbers, she said. Hotel tax collections in February 2017 were 18 percent higher than in the previous year, she said.
"Those are exactly the months we want to be able to grow and leverage our industry because those are the months businesses struggle for," de Schaun said.
The budget will be developed over the coming months to be voted on by trustees later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.