GALVESTON
The city is entering an incentive agreement with owners of one of Galveston’s oldest commercial buildings to help pay for long-sought renovations at the property.
Hendley Market on The Strand is undergoing a major renovation. Working with local architect David Watson, the family who has owned the property for about 20 years is rehabilitating the old building and six apartments it houses.
Until the recent work, the building’s interior hadn’t undergone any renovations since the 1970s, Watson said.
The Galveston City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a tax incentive agreement with the owner, Patricia Smothers of San Antonio. Smothers has owned the property for more than 20 years after acquiring it from Sally Wallace, a former president of the Galveston Historical Foundation and longtime owner of the property.
“We love the Hendley Market,” Smothers said. “We’ve owned the building for about 20 years, but it was not financially feasible to do the work that needed to be done until this historical tax credit came available at the state and federal level.”
Historic properties undergoing renovations can qualify for 20 percent federal tax credits. Locally, the city has offered different incentive agreements to get historical projects off the ground.
Under the arrangements, called 380 agreements, the city would refund up to 50 percent of the cost of reconstruction or rehabilitation of the development, City Manager Brian Maxwell has said.
State law allows cities to create programs to promote economic development and commercial activity. The refunds are granted by freezing property tax values or waiving sales taxes due from the property for up to 20 years.
Under the agreement, the building’s owners will be eligible for up to $216,297 in reimbursement for improvements, according to the contract. The reimbursement period begins in January and continues for a term of 20 years or until the amount is reached.
The Hendley Market marks the fourth 380 agreement the city has signed in the past two years. In March, the city approved two 380 agreements for the Falstaff Brewery building, which developer Jerome Karam is renovating into event space, a boutique hotel and a storage unit.
In 2016, the city council approved a 380 agreement for the redevelopment of 2202 Strand, the former Col. Bubbie’s Strand Surplus Senter.
Hendley Market was built in 1839. In the 1960s, it was slated for demolition. As demolition crews were preparing to tear down the building, Wallace saved the property, her family wrote in her obituary.
“She stopped and implored the man to ‘give me 15 minutes,’ whereupon she ran to the realtor-owner and bought two sections of the building on the spot,” according to the obituary.
Wallace leased one section of the building to the Galveston Historical Foundation for $1 a year and in 1979 opened the Hendley Market shop, which is still open. She built six lofts on the upper two floors, which she rented at rates affordable to artists, according to her obituary.
Smothers, the new owner, purchased the property in the late 1990s, she said.
For nearly a year, Watson and construction crews have been renovating the lofts and the building’s interior, Watson said. As part of the renovations, the building was also brought up to fire code, with a new staircase, a fire sprinkler system, a new roof and window and door rehabilitation, Watson said.
The challenge in working on historic buildings is trying to keep improvements in line with the period while adding features that didn’t exist in the 1800s, Watson said.
“I look at it as we’re caretakers for a period of time,” Watson said. “The building will be here long after I’m gone; it’s been here long before I was here, so we’re just keeping it for the next generation.”
