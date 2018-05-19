Tickets for the 21st annual BBQ Fundraiser and Silent Auction, sponsored by the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, are available at the patrol's headquarters on the third floor of the Stewart Beach Pavilion in Galveston.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 15 at The Press Box at 2401 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Tickets are $15 each, and include a barbecue dinner, which will be cooked by the Galveston Rugby Club. Tickets also will be available at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Lifeguard Association.
For information, email beachpatrol@galvestonparkboard.org or call 409-763-4769.
— Angela Wilson
