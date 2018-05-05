Two incumbents held on to their seats on the Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees in tightly-contested races, while an upstart challenger unseated a nine-year incumbent for the at-large spot.
President Page Rander defeated Jeff Larson, an aerospace consultant who ran on an anti-bond platform, with 234 votes to Larson’s 144 for the District 4 seat, according to complete but unofficial returns. Rander won with 62 percent of the vote.
Rander, a human resources coordinator, has been on the board since 2011.
Incumbent Jay Cunningham edged out Michelle Moore, a NASA resources manager, and Yvonne Tibai, a retired schoolteacher, for the District 4 seat.
Cunningham, the board’s secretary, won with 325 votes to Tibai’s 236 and Moore’s 180, according to complete but unofficial returns. Cunningham won with 44 percent of the vote.
The night’s biggest surprise came as longtime district volunteer Jennifer Broddle edged out nine-year incumbent Charles Pond and Jacob Berry, a cybersecurity information assurance employee, for the at-large spot.
Broddle, who argued the district would benefit from a new voice, took the seat with 1,618 votes to Pond’s 938 and Berry’s 485, according to complete but unofficial returns. Broddle won with 53 percent of the vote.
Trustees serve three-year terms.
