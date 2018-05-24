President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned Galveston native Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion, who was convicted in 1913 of transporting a white woman across state lines.
Johnson, the first African-American to win the world heavyweight boxing title, was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury of accompanying a white woman across state lines.
Johnson grew up on the island and learned to fight on the Galveston docks.
He won the world heavyweight boxing title by defeating Tommy Burns the day after Christmas in 1908 in Sydney, Australia. That victory was followed by a spree of racial violence.
In 1913, Johnson was convicted of violating the Mann Act. His crime was consorting with white women.
Johnson lived in exile for a while but returned in 1920 and served time in prison until 1921. Johnson died in 1946.
Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican, and Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat who retired in 2017, spent years lobbying for Johnson’s pardon.
Congress in 2016 passed Every Student Succeeds Act with a resolution urging President Barack Obama to pardon Johnson.
The resolution showed the White House there was support in Congress for the pardon. However, Obama never acted on the resolution.
The U.S. Department of Justice never made a recommendation to the president to issue the pardon. It is the longstanding departmental practice to not make recommendations about posthumous pardons.
Efforts to secure a pardon for Johnson continued as Galveston residents wrote letters to get a presidential pardon for Johnson.
In a 2014 ceremony, the Galveston Historical Foundation and the Texas Historical Commission dedicated a Texas Historical Marker that honors Johnson.
It was the first time in Texas history that a historic marker honored an African-American male athlete.
Johnson defended his title many times, including the Fight of the Century, when he fought former champion Jim Jeffries on July 4, 1910, in Reno, Nevada.
ONE LAST VICTORY FOR THE GALVESTON GIANT!!! Thank you President Trump.
Johnny Valentine thanks you, he fought a long, hard fight for this pardon prior to his death in 2005.
I am glad to see this, especially for Johnny Valentine after all the work he did for years to see this pardon.
However, as a former bureaucrat, I will tell you now that there are one billion people out there who are now eligible for consideration of a pardon, and they are all dead. It was a normal bureaucratic burden (read: taxpayer dollars) telling people every year that it was the longstanding departmental practice to not make recommendations about posthumous pardons. Starting today that bureaucratic burden (taxpayer dollars) is amplified by one billion. And the normal process of seeking a pardon for a living human being has just been complicated by one billion.
People who don't like government make bad governors.
