GALVESTON
Rebecca Trout Unbehagen and Marie Robb will face off in a runoff election in two months to decide who gets a seat on the Galveston College Board of Regents.
Trout Unbehagen and Robb on Saturday received the two most votes of the five candidates seeking the open seat on the college board, according to complete but unofficial results.
Trout Unbehagen, the executive director for community engagement for the University of Texas Medical Branch, received 1,040 votes, which was 30 percent of the total votes. Robb, a former Galveston city councilwoman, received 861 votes, or 25 percent of the total votes cast.
Because neither candidate received 50 percent of the total vote there will be runoff election.
Curtiss Brown, Richard A. Prets Jr. and Keith McFatridge also ran for the position.
The candidates were running in a special election to replace late regent George Black, who died last July. The winner of the election will serve until the term ends in 2022.
The runoff election will be held on June 16.
