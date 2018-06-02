GALVESTON
Ten years after its houses and apartments were devastated by Hurricane Ike, the Galveston neighborhood known as North Broadway is in the midst of a revival.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough has called for putting more public investment in the neighborhood, with the idea that it simultaneously encourages more private investment by way of small businesses and homeownership.
The neighborhood already has bigger plans in store.
For instance, a developer working on one of the long-vacant buildings, the former Falstaff Brewery at 33rd and Church streets, announced plans for a boutique hotel after purchasing the building in 2015.
North Broadway loosely refers to the area west of 25th Street and east of the county courthouse on the northern side of Broadway.
The changes are a mixed bag for some of the few remaining longtime residents who have stayed in the neighborhood.
The new investment bringing street lights and some of the new services in the neighborhood were welcomed improvements, but many said they felt their former neighbors had been pushed out by Ike and the new changes with the public housing structure and rising costs in the neighborhood prevented some from returning.
“Really, there’s nobody left here who used to live here,” said Ernest Wells, who had lived in Palm Terrace — a low income housing complex — before the storm and now lives in The Oaks, a mixed-income neighborhood that replaced it.
The neighborhood was and remains closely tied to its public housing developments. Before Ike, a majority of the neighborhood’s residents had lived in one of the four complexes in the area, Wells said.
After Ike, many were forced to leave by the demolition of three of the flooded neighborhood’s complexes. Many went to the mainland, and some residents were able to get into other units around the island.
Two of the three developments have been rebuilt but have fewer units available now to public housing tenants.
The neighborhood seemed safer than before the storm, and the new housing developments were inarguably nicer than the barracks-style units they had replaced, residents said. But many felt Ike had been a turning point where many of their longtime neighbors had left and not returned, they said.
Even some of the private single-family homes had been put up for sale after Ike, residents said.
“The houses are still here,” said Sheila Brown, the assistant recreation superintendent at Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st Street. “But the people who lived here before Ike, they’re gone.”
After Ike, the site for Oleander Homes at 5228 Broadway was sold because it didn’t meet federal housing standards to rebuild.
Palm Terrace was a complex of more than 100 apartments just north of Broadway and 44th Street. The development was demolished after the storm and The Oaks, a public housing subdivision, was built in its place.
The Oaks is a 28-home subdivision and 20-unit duplex facility for public housing residents. In 2010, another 40 one-bedroom public housing units were constructed at The Oaks IV, according to the Galveston Housing Authority.
Another complex, Compass Pointe, previously Sandpiper Cove, is privately owned and managed, but residents there have public housing vouchers. The 192-unit voucher-subsidized complex at 3916 Winnie Street was not demolished after Ike and has changed management since the storm.
Cedar Terrace was replaced by a mixed-income development, The Cedars at Carver Park. The development is on five blocks between 29th and 30th streets, from Church to Ball streets.
The new development has 122 apartments, with 63 slated for public housing and 59 for renters paying at-market rates.
Advocates of mixed-income public housing argue the developments deconcentrate poverty, which helps alleviate problems caused by it. Supporters have argued concentrated poverty isolates poor people from other parts of society and opportunities, which in turn furthers the cycle of poverty.
Still, some former residents said they wished more apartments in the complex had been earmarked for public housing — or that more of the former units had been replaced.
People renting the market-rate units had other options to rent on the island, but many residents who qualify for public housing couldn’t afford to live elsewhere, said Laura Lundy, who lived in public housing north of Broadway for five years after Ike before moving to another apartment across town.
“There are people in need of housing because of prices in Galveston,” Lundy said. “I think they took too much of it away and should not have.”
Many of the former neighborhood networks provided stability within public housing, she said. For instance, longtime neighbors looked out for one another and helped watch children while parents were at work, Lundy said.
“It takes a village to raise a family,” Lundy said.
Wells agreed with the sentiment that not enough public housing units had returned, particularly to the neighborhood.
“People want to come back home, but there’s nowhere to go,” Wells said. “This place could have been built more up and have a lot more people move back.”
But not everyone shared this sentiment. There had been a lot of improvements in the neighborhood, including in the public housing, some residents said.
Winnie McCall, 77, moved to a one-bedroom home in The Oaks about three months ago. She grew up in Dickinson but recalled frequent visits to Galveston and had friends and family who lived in the neighborhood for decades, she said.
She was happy to see more investment in the area and attention to a neighborhood that had long been ignored, she said.
“It’s about time,” McCall said. “It looks beautiful.”
