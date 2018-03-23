The Board of Regents of Texas A&M University has selected William Johnson, of the Galveston County Agrilife Extension Service, for its highest system-wide award — the Regents Fellow Service Award.
Johnson, who holds a doctorate in horticulture, has been the county extension agent for 28 years and has seen the programs housed at the Carbide Park in La Marque grow from small, minor programs to an educational and volunteer effort involving hundreds of certified gardeners who assist thousands of residents every year. He writes a gardening column each week for The Daily News.
The annual award is given to people who have demonstrated significant commitment and contributions to their respective agency by providing exceptional leadership in educational or program delivery, research, extension or service that have resulted in significant impact and lasting benefits to the state of Texas and beyond. It was set up to highlight exemplary agency professionals.
Since coming to Galveston County, Johnson has a long list of accomplishments. Besides the training programs and seminars, he has led teams of experts diagnosing tree and plant problems on the Gulf Coast after hurricanes, floods and freezes. Most notably, he headed the group of 43 Master Gardener volunteers assembled to conduct surveys of tree and vegetation damage after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
He worked with Texas A&M Forest Service to sample soils, rate 800 types of plants on their ability to withstand storm damage and identify causes of palm tree decline. His work and assessment of dead or dying trees in Galveston proved critical in obtaining federal funding to replace the 40,000 trees affected by Hurricane Ike on the island.
In 1989, there were nine participants in the Galveston County Master Gardener program. He has grown this program to more than 200 active certified Master Gardeners, who volunteered more than 30,000 hours annually — the highest annual average among the 95 county programs set up statewide. Each year, a new class of two dozen Master Gardener interns is selected and each new member commits to volunteering and service.
“The best part about my job is the people I work with — the volunteers,” said Johnson, who is also program coordinator for the Master Naturalist and 4H programs housed at Carbide Park, which counts about 575 volunteers in all three programs. He stresses that the Master Gardener program is a service organization that has spawned very social ties. But education and volunteering is the heart of the program.
Although he has been in Galveston for almost three decades, he said he has no intention of stepping down from his position soon. But retirement is in his future.
“But not now,” he said.”Our programs are just getting better every year and they continue to grow. They have excellent foundations and we will just build upon that.”
Johnson was selected for the award as a Regents Fellow from the agency’s 573 community-based educators.
“We believe that his achievements exemplify the role of extension educations to make a difference in the communities they serve,” according to a statement from Texas A&M University.
(1) comment
Well deserved. Good man. Congratulations!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.