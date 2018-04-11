GALVESTON
Galveston City Council candidates Wednesday laid out their visions for the island and took questions about how they would promote tourism, spend hotel occupancy taxes and whether they would maintain a hotel-friendly park board.
In a nearly 90-minute forum, candidates weighed in on some of the hottest topics of the island’s hotel and tourism industry. Candidates for each district fielded different questions, some related to port growth, others to hotel taxes and the makeup of the park board.
City council candidates Frank Maceo, David Collins, John Paul Listowski, Jackie Cole and Carolyn Sunseri attended the forum hosted by the Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
Some unopposed candidates, including Mayor Jim Yarbrough, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown and Jason Hardcastle, who is unopposed in District 4, also participated in the panel.
All incumbents touted recent progress improving roads and infrastructure and urged voters to allow them to continue.
For District 3, an area covering downtown and the East End, Maceo, an insurance agent first elected in 2016, supported making the Port of Galveston a taxing authority able to leverage and raise bonds to pay for improvements, he said. Maceo also wanted to see rail access to Pelican Island to make the port more competitive for transporting cargo, Maceo said.
Collins, a publisher, said he supported working on a master plan to better manage traffic, particularly along Harborside Drive. He supported plans to move the port’s heavy industrial activity away from the downtown docks, he said.
Raising money for port growth could come from public-private partnerships with cruise lines, possibly hotels and the state and federal government, Collins said.
Listowski, a commercial and residential developer who was the only District 5 candidate in attendance, supported using hotel occupancy taxes for attracting new special events, similar to recent events like the Tall Ships Festival and Ironman triathlon.
“We need to bring more events like that that fill up the hotels and we also need to focus on events that bring in overnight tourists,” Listowski said.
Both District 6 candidates, Cole and Sunseri, said they were uncertain about the idea of reserving at least four park board trustee spots for people with backgrounds in the hotel industry. There are nine trustee positions on the park board, which oversees island tourism initiatives.
Cole said she recognized the industry needed a seat at the table. Sunseri would select the candidate with the best qualification and that shouldn’t be limited to members of the hotel association, she said.
Cole heavily researches topics and positioned herself as an “independent” councilwoman, she said. Cole, a veterinarian, served on city council from 2004 to 2007 but resigned when her now-retired husband was assigned to cover Galveston as a reporter for the Houston Chronicle.
“I want to bring back to city council an independent voice for the West End of Galveston,” Cole said. “We need a vocal, active, responsive council member.”
Sunseri, vice president of a title company and the District 6 representative since 2014, touted progress, including projects that have extended West End beaches, she said.
“We’ve got beaches now from 61st to almost 89th on a good day when it’s low tide,” Sunseri said.
Brown, a retired dentist on the city council since 2014, supported using hotel occupancy tax money for special events that attract large numbers of visitors, he said.
“We have to hold these events accountable when this money is allocated and make sure they’re supporting tourism growth,” Brown said.
Yarbrough laid out priorities for his third and final term as mayor, including revitalizing the corridor north of Broadway, expanding the port, resolving police pension issues, refining and reforming tourism by improving transportation and amenities, and streamlining park board, port and city operations, he said.
Hardcastle, a financial advisor, said he would support creation of a committee to decide how to spend $1 million set aside from convention center hotel taxes and appointing hotel-related members if they were the most qualified to serve.
District 5 Councilwoman Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, who is leaving the council because of term limits, did not participate. Councilwoman Amy Bly, who is running unopposed, did not attend. District 5 candidates Jeff Antonelli, Carol Hollaway and Chris Petrowski also did not attend.
The Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association counts more than 100 local businesses, including some of the island’s biggest employers, among its members. Tourism generates $605 million on the island and the industry employs nearly 10,500 people, said Paul Schultz, vice president of hospitality for Landry’s Inc.
Election Day is May 5. Early voting beings April 23.
