Building more residential subdivisions in League City will lead to urban sprawl and could hurt the quality of life for residents, experts said.
City leaders said they wanted to avoid the problems of urban sprawl and are considering ways to slow down unwanted growth while attracting economic development they do want.
The city’s future land use map, a planning document, calls for more commercial uses. The commercial corridor along the future Grand Parkway in undeveloped southwestern League City is an example, city officials said.
Placing mixed-use developments at the new parkway’s major intersections could help prevent urban sprawl, Planning Director David Hoover said. These types of developments have living space mixed in with retail stores, restaurants and office workspaces. Residents can live, work and play all within walking distance.
Mixed-use developments, however, require some forethought from city officials, private developers and residents, he said.
“It’s getting to the point that decisions have to be made,” Hoover said.
Urban sprawl happens when low-density residential developments dominate a community that depends on every adult having a car and that lacks a center of activity, said Shima Hamidi, director of the Institute for Urban Studies at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Christine Drennon, director of Urban Studies program at Trinity University in San Antonio, describes urban sprawl as low-density developments on the edge of town.
“It’s been happening for 100 years,” Drennon said.
It has happened more recently in League City, beginning in 1962 when NASA opened in the Clear Lake area and more people and businesses moved in and built new homes on what was a more rural landscape.
Homeowners account for 79 percent of the tax base in League City, the largest city in Galveston County with a population now of almost 105,000.
Commercial properties represented 21 percent of the tax base in 2016, said Scott Livingston, director of economic development for League City.
For every $1 of tax revenue, U.S. cities on average spend $1.20 on services for residential property, but only 44 cents for commercial property, Livingston said.
League City faces other challenges. About 85 percent of the population commutes, often through congested traffic, Livingston said.
When companies submit economic development proposals to League City, officials would like to be in a position to turn them down if they didn’t meet the city’s requirements. The city could patiently wait for the right company that meets a set of criteria, Livingston said.
One challenge in waiting is that the city’s residential base grows more quickly than its commercial base, Livingston said.
The solution to all those problems is to create more value for residents and potential employers who pay good salaries and add to the tax base, Livingston said. An element of that is improving the quality of life, something the League City Chamber of Commerce has echoed.
Hamidi, who is a co-author of the book “Cost of Sprawl,” crunched the data and found that communities filled with cul-de-sacs are harmful to your health.
Residents living in suburban neighborhoods have a life expectancy that is three years lower than city dwellers, she said.
Also, traffic fatalities are 14 percent higher in areas of urban sprawl, Hamidi said. Residents are dependent on cars, and every person with a job who lives in these areas has to have a car because public transit is not available, she said.
“Cul-de-sacs increase distance and travel time,” Hamidi said. The average household in suburban communities across the nation spend about 35 percent of their income on transportation, she said.
Urban sprawl also segregates work communities from housing developments and rich neighborhoods from poor ones, she said.
Drennon agreed that urban sprawl creates segregated communities and keeps people separate because of the overdependence on cars. That also carries an economic effect, she said.
“It takes a lot of money to overcome distance,” Drennon said.
