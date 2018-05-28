GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council has given the park board the green light to demolish the Seawolf Park pavilion damaged during Hurricane Ike in 2008 with or without federal money.
On Thursday, council members voted unanimously in favor of a park board request to apply for alternate Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to demolish the Seawolf Park Pavilion on Pelican Island. If FEMA denies the request, the council agreed with the park board to use park board funds to demolish it anyway.
“We move quickly; it’s only 10 years,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough joked. “Few months shy of 10. We’re right ahead of schedule.”
In April, the park board voted unanimously to move forward on plans to demolish the pavilion, which officials have said is expensive to maintain and not used enough to make up for the cost. The park board also wanted the city council to vote on its plans because the city owns the park, officials have said.
The plans have been in the works for years.
Trustees authorized staff to submit an alternative project application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting funding for the demolition. Officials didn’t have a timeline for when FEMA might respond about the alternative project.
The total request would be for about $452,000, and the park board would be on the hook for a 10 percent match, officials have said.
If approved, the remaining money would be spent on extending the fishing pier at Seawolf Park, officials said. Without FEMA’s help, the park board could pay for the demolition out of Seawolf Park revenues, officials said.
The park board had received about $568,000 from insurance for damage to the park, Trustee Joyce Calver-McLean said. Some of that money was used on other repairs to the park and for matching funds to rebuild the fishing pier, among other items. The park board still had some money leftover in reserves, she said.
