GALVESTON
Replacing an entire garden is an extensive and expensive project.
But faced with the possibility of watching spring go by with only dead plants in her garden, Suzanne Little thought a replacement effort was worth the cost. So for 12 hours over four days, she and her husband worked to replant more than 60 plants around their home on Laffite’s Point on the West End of Galveston Island.
Little’s garden was a victim of a rare extended January freeze, which killed plants that aren’t meant for such weather. In a scene that has played out in gardens across the county, Little lost hibiscus, crotons and coleus, palm trees and all her tropical plants.
“I just didn’t have the patience to wait until the end of May or the end of June to see if they were all coming back,” she said. “My husband and I made the decision to tear up and tear out all of the dead plants and start from scratch.”
It was the first time in 10 years she’s had to do a total garden makeover.
On Jan. 17 and 18, temperatures dipped below freezing across much of the Texas coast, including Galveston County. The freeze prompted school closures, contributed to a large number of car accidents and sparked a water-conservation crisis on the Galveston Island because of a large amount of burst water pipes.
The freeze didn’t last long, but also wreaked havoc on landscaping and thousands of Galveston County gardens.
The damage has prompted questions locally about whether flowers in the Oleander City, as Galveston is known, will come out this spring.
Experts say that it’s still a little too early to tell how bad the total damage was, but it’s apparent that between the freeze, and the damage left over by Hurricane Harvey in August, planting season is in full bloom.
William Johnson, the coordinator of Galveston County’s Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office, said local gardeners could wait until April or May to see whether their plants — including the oleanders that Galveston is known for — would recover from the winter weather.
At Little’s house, one of the few plants to survive the freeze unharmed were the oleanders. She joked the oleanders were really made of iron.
It’s not a surprise that many types of plants died during the hard freeze, because many of the plants that people choose for local gardens are tropical, Johnson said.
He didn’t think people would be inclined to choose hardier plants as they do their replacement yard work this spring.
“We love the tropical colors in the summer,” he said. “It’s a gamble.”
It is apparent that people are ready to plant.
When the Galveston County Master Gardeners held its annual plant sale in February, more than 1,400 people attended the event at the Galveston County Fairgrounds.
It was the event’s largest crowd ever, said Linda Steber, a master gardener and one of the organizers.
Steber’s garden fell victim to the freeze, too. She lost some shrubs — the Turk’s cap, Barbados cherry, variegated ginger and foxtail fern — and some perennials. She’s hopeful that her banana tree will bounce back.
Steber lives in Dickinson, and her neighborhood was flooded during Harvey. Looking at the damage that the weather has wrought over the past half year is stressful, but she’s looking forward to the recovery, she said.
“I’m trying to be calm about it all and I can see the future where it can be good again,” she said.
Norfolk Island pines, sadly, if they were outdoors during the 23 degree freeze are now in another place where plants live forever. Cut 'em down before they fall apart and make a mess.
We live in Clear Lake and lost all our Queen palm trees and 20 ft tall Norfolk pines. All our hibiscus, bird of paradise and other tropicals were lost as well. We pulled out ALL the dead plants and replaced them. So far we've spent $1,200. The bulk of the cost was replacing the Queen palms at $100 apiece at Houston Garden Center. Can't look at dead plants all summer around the pool. If the plants all get frozen again this year can someone recommend another type of palm that will get really tall and be more hardy in cold? We can afford to replace all our Queen palms every spring. We have 10 in the back yard.
