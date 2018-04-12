DICKINSON
Some residents whose homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey said the city has added insult to injury by issuing more then 60 warnings about debris piles still lingering seven months after the late August storm.
City officials, however, said they weren’t trying to increase post-Harvey misery, but had received complaints and had public health concerns about the piles, which can be havens for vermin.
While the citations are just warnings, residents could face fines if the piles of construction and flood debris aren’t removed within 30 days, city officials said.
Torrential rains from Hurricane Harvey badly flooded more than 5,000 homes in Dickinson and many residents are still recovering from the storm. City officials estimated in March they’ll need $301 million in federal disaster aid to improve drainage, roads and housing.
By October 2017, crews had collected 135,875 cubic yards of debris throughout the city, officials said. The city continued its collection of debris through February, officials said.
Once the city’s free collection ended, homeowners were responsible for getting debris disposal, city officials said.
The decision to start issuing warning citations was made a month ago, police Chief Ron Morales said.
“What the officers are looking for is debris stacked in roadside ditches,” he said. “We are getting a lot of complaints from residents. After a while, we felt we had to do something.”
The debris piles are a public health hazard, Morales said.
“We’ve got people complaining about rats running out of debris,” he said. “It’s also our job to see that it gets cleaned up.”
Bayou Chantilly resident Larry Lewis said city officials aren’t being compassionate toward residents.
“So many have been kicked in the teeth already,” he said. “It’s adding insult to injury. The city should still pick it up.”
The city does not have cruel intentions in issuing warnings, said Zach Meadows, director of community development.
Residents must be more careful disposing of debris near open ditches because it causes a greater potential for flooding, Meadows said.
“Most of our stress are open ditches,” he said. “When you have that, you have a situation where they are putting debris close to the street. It could end up in the ditches. I don’t think they are purposely doing it, I just think it’s happening.”
The city is giving residents more than enough time with warnings, Meadows said.
“It’s typically 10 days notice,” he said. “Because we are dealing with a unique situation with Harvey, we are giving more extra time than we actually have to give.”
Dickinson resident Gloria Marion, who recently started renovating her home, doesn’t feel like the city is sympathetic to people’s situations, she said.
“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “We just started remodeling three weeks ago. I think they ought to give people more time.”
The city recently identified more than $281 million for roadway and drainage improvements in eight areas of Dickinson, including the Bayou Chantilly neighborhood, officials said. The remaining $20 million would go toward housing rehabilitation, city officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.