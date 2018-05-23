Several agencies and organizations on Wednesday released 30 turtles into the Gulf of Mexico and Galveston Bay — some of them to the cheers of happy onlookers.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in partnership with the Houston Zoo, Moody Gardens, the Turtle Island Restoration Network and Texas A&M University at Galveston, coordinated the release for World Turtle Day.
The turtles had been recovering from injuries and illness in Galveston.
Wednesday’s release included 10 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and a loggerhead turtle released into the Gulf of Mexico from Stewart Beach. Another 21 green sea turtles were released into Galveston Bay.
— From Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.