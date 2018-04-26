GALVESTON
City Manager Brian Maxwell said he was shocked by public criticism this week from the park board’s top executive about how the city was handling a review of city-owned assets managed by the park board and the Port of Galveston.
In a workshop meeting Thursday, Maxwell said he felt blindsided by some of the complaints.
“I felt like it was an unwarranted attack on the city,” Maxwell told the city council.
Maxwell was referring to comments by Park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun, who on Tuesday raised concerns about a lack of communication with park board officials and a delay of projects caused by the asset review. De Schaun said she worried about “mission creep” and plans for a second phase of the review.
City staff Thursday updated the status of the asset review, which had been controversial from the start and led some to speculate the city was attempting to take over the park board and raid its cash reserves. City officials have denied such claims, saying the review meant to find efficiencies among city entities.
After collecting information about city-owned properties managed by other entities, the city will begin making recommendations about possible changes to contracts between the city, park board and port, city officials said Thursday.
They said they would, possibly in the next month, discuss those changes with the port and the park board, which oversees tourism initiatives and manages parks.
Mario Rabago, a special projects manager for the city working on the review, also said it was very likely the city would recommend a “phase two” of the asset review, which would entail a physical survey of the properties.
De Schaun said she didn’t oppose the review or revisiting and scrutinizing contracts and budgets, but had concerns about how the review has been conducted, she said.
“There’s been no dialogue between the two institutions,” de Schaun said during a park board meeting Tuesday.
“My understanding is the park board is a valued partner to the city and when you have a valued partner you enter into dialogue that is cooperative and collaborative about how to improve processes.”
Talk of a second phase of the review also caused some concern because it was undefined and the review had seemed to drift away from its original scope, de Schaun said.
“There’s been what I call a mission creep in regard to what is the role of the park board vis-à-vis what is the role of city council,” de Schaun said.
Councilman Craig Brown said Thursday there apparently was a perception of ulterior motives in the asset review. The city was conducting the review because it hadn’t looked at its inter-local contracts in years and wanted to determine whether they still were appropriate, Brown said.
“Council was very clear about the purpose of this asset review,” Brown said. “There’s no ulterior motive as far as I know of involved with this asset review other than doing our fiduciary responsibility with the entities that manage these properties.”
Some projects on city-owned, park board-managed properties had been delayed by the review, such as a decision on whether to demolish the Seawolf Park pavilion, de Schaun said. The park board hadn’t wanted to revise contracts or make major changes to properties with the contract review underway, she said.
Maxwell disagreed.
“The asset review is in no way holding up any planning anybody should be doing,” Maxwell said Thursday.
The review was to look at agreements between the park board and city; subleases and agreements with third parties; and operating plans and financial records.
The review also is supposed to look at the condition of physical assets and property, according to a city report.
