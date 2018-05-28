BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Galveston County is working on a proposal that would keep people from setting up long-term campsites on Bolivar Peninsula beaches.
The Texas General Land Office would have to approve a change to the county’s beach access plan before such a proposal is approved, Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel said.
At issue is people setting up camp and living on beaches on the peninsula, Apffel said. The campsites are unsanitary and shouldn’t be allowed, he said.
“These folks that are living on the beach are doing it in front of other neighborhoods, and they don’t have good sanitary conditions,” Apffel said.
The beaches on Bolivar Peninsula are largely unregulated and have fewer rules than the beaches inside Galveston’s city limits. The city of Galveston has rules that discourage people camping on its beaches — including bans on tents being set up on the beach and on making campfires.
Brazoria County’s beach access plan prohibits people from camping on public beaches for longer than 14 days, according to a copy of the plan posted on the General Land Office’s website.
Galveston County beaches have no such rules, but Apffel would like the state to consider changing that, he said.
“Our neighboring counties have a camping clause in the beach access plans, so I’ve requested that we try to request from the GLO if we can get some language in there regarding camping on the beach,” Apffel said. “I’m in the process of writing a letter requesting a meeting with the GLO.”
The county’s goal is not to discourage people from camping for shorter periods, Apffel said.
There have been efforts to regulate camping on Bolivar beaches before.
In 2015, state Rep. Wayne Faircloth, a Galveston Republican, introduced a bill that would give counties the ability to roust squatters from Texas beaches.
The bill was introduced after the 2014 arrest of Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr. on a Bolivar Peninsula beach. At the time, Matthew was a fugitive and the prime suspect in the murder of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.
He pleaded guilty to Graham’s murder in 2016.
Faircloth’s bill did not make it out of the committee stage during the legislative session.
