GALVESTON
The much-discussed demolition of the Seawolf Park pavilion could get rolling within the next months — with or without federal assistance.
The park board voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward on plans to demolish the pavilion, which officials have said is expensive to maintain and not used enough to make up for the cost.
Park board officials will present that idea to the city council today and the council could vote on it as early as May.
“We wouldn’t go forward until we have consensus among city council members and the trustees as to what is happening,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“This is a big decision: taking down a piece of infrastructure or repairing it. Regardless of what it costs, I think we need to be of one mind.”
Also in the vote, trustees authorized staff to submit an alternative project application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting funding for the demolition. Officials didn’t have a timeline for when FEMA might respond about the alternative project.
The pavilion at Seawolf Park has sat in disrepair since Hurricane Ike struck in 2008.
Tourism officials tried for years to convince FEMA that the pavilion was damaged by more than 50 percent of its value by Hurricane Ike, a rule that would have let the board rebuild the structure with federal money.
Those petitions failed, but FEMA instead offered the park board $1.4 million to repair the structure. That figure came out closer to $900,000 after an insurance reduction, according to park board documents. The park board would be on the hook for a 10 percent match of about $90,000 and possibly additional costs, according to documents.
Last year, trustees voted to defer to city council to vote about whether to repair or demolish the building, in part because of a requirement that the city council approve maintenance or repairs exceeding $125,000 on city property.
The council suggested the park board form a task force to look at the issue. That task force recommended repairing the facility, said Sheryl Rozier, project manager for the park board.
But park board and city staff members, along with two trustees, met earlier this year and decided demolishing the pavilion was the best solution, Rozier said. The demolition was estimated to cost about $107,000, though could be more, she said.
Trustees on Tuesday voted to have staff submit an alternative project application for FEMA funding for the demolition. The total request would be for about $452,000 and the park board would be on the hook for a 10 percent match, officials said.
If approved, the remaining money would be spent on extending the fishing pier at Seawolf Park, officials said. Without FEMA help, the park board could pay for the demolition out of Seawolf Park revenues, officials said.
“We want to be very clear we want to demolish this building,” Trustee Maureen Patton said. “I just don’t want to have to ever talk about this again.”
The issue will be up at least once more before trustees, however. Regardless of what happens with the FEMA application, if city council approves the demolition, trustees would eventually have to vote on a bid for the construction work, officials said.
