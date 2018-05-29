More parents have filed complaints with the Texas Education Agency over issues with special education at Clear Creek Independent School District than any other county district in the past five years, according to agency data.
The district, which is the largest in Galveston County with more than 41,000 students, has had eight complaints filed against it since 2013, records show.
Representatives for a group called Parents for CCISD Special Education Reform, which is accusing district officials of covering up abuse and misdeeds in special education programs, pointed to the data as evidence for their claims.
“There is a history of systematic corruption with an adversarial culture dating as far back as 2001, according to parent testimony,” said Marta Brain, one of the group’s organizers.
District representatives, meanwhile, said the raw-number comparison wasn’t fair because of the district’ size and that they were making moves to improve special education programs.
“The Clear Creek Independent School District values parental involvement in our schools,” said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district. “The formation of a special education parent committee as well as hiring a consultant to review our special services program are in response to parent feedback.”
Clear Creek officials early in May announced they would hire an independent consultant and create a parental advisory group in response to the growing number of parents who accuse officials of covering up abuse.
However, despite the steps, representatives of the group have not been satisfied.
“I want to break this cycle and achieve the essence of change, not the appearance of change, not only for current students, but for future generations,” Brain said.
Clear Creek was not the only Galveston County school district to have complaints filed with the Texas Education Agency, records show.
Santa Fe had the second-most complaints of Galveston County school districts, with three since 2013. District officials did not respond to a request for comment about the complaints by deadline Tuesday.
School districts across the state of Texas have come under increased scrutiny over their handling of special education programs in recent months after a 15-month federal probe found that the Texas Education Agency had effectively instituted an 8.5 percent cap on special education services.
The complaints do not include requests for due process hearings, said Dorene Philpot, an attorney specializing in special education issues.
Due process hearings are used to address procedural and substantive issues a family might have with a district, Philpot said.
Due process hearings that end with a decision are made public, but most requests are settled, Philpot said.
