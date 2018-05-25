GALVESTON
Council members in June will vote on changes to the city’s land-use document, but during a discussion this week they addressed some areas of concerns, particularly excavation of sand.
New standards and guidelines for excavating sand or dirt or other “earth materials” are among the proposed changes to the land-use development regulations.
Until 2015, the document had standards and rules about excavation dating back to a 1991 overhaul of the document, but those rules were stripped out in 2015 changes agreed to by the council, said Tim Tietjens, director of planning for the city.
Over the past two years, planning staff members and others have been working on revisions to the document, including adding language allowing limited-use permits for excavation in all zones across the island, according to the guidelines.
During a council workshop Thursday, Councilwoman Jackie Cole raised concerns about whether the new rules would allow companies or people to excavate sand on the island to build beaches, which would eventually be washed away. The rules as written do not appear to expressly prohibit such uses, Cole said. Cole’s district covers the West End.
“How much of the island are we willing to give to the Gulf of Mexico to have an open-ended excavation permit?” Cole asked. “There are questions about the geology of our land.”
Adriel Montalvan, senior projects manager for the city’s planning department, said the new language would only allow people to get permits for excavation for development-related or drainage-related purposes. The city had specific restrictions about sand harvesting in the ordinance, he said.
“I don’t read this as that,” Cole said. “I read beach renourishment as an allowable use for excavation. Show me where it says excavation can only be used for development.”
“I don’t think it’s going to say that; it really comes down to the purpose,” Montalvan said.
Under the new language, the city would allow permits for excavation for development, such as building a new site or raising its grade or building roads, lakes or canals. Mining borrow pits or removing earth materials off the island would be prohibited in the new language, according to the guidelines.
People seeking to build a pool or dig a garden don’t need an excavation permit under the rules because those purposes are exempted, according to the city.
The city’s only existing rule for excavation is that it must be approved by the city engineer, Tietjens said. The planning commission wanted to put standards in place for allowing excavation on the island, he said. The intent is to “tighten it up from what it is right now,” he said. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the park board also had ideas about the rules for excavations, Tietjens said.
“We started out more or less with the 1991 standards, then the chamber had some suggestions and the park board did as well,” he said. “I don’t know that it’s perfect yet; I don’t know that it will ever get perfect.”
During a later council meeting, a representative for the park board apparently attempted to alleviate concerns about the board, which oversees public beach building on the island, and clarify issues about using sand from dredging offshore land as opposed to sand from the island.
A sand study, which identified different areas with beach-quality sand on the island, had been conducted out of caution, said Reuben Trevino, director of beach operations at the park board.
It’s about a quarter of the cost to dredge sand from offshore sites and pump it in compared to taking sand off the island, making it economically and environmentally preferable to the board, Trevino said.
“We will always try to get sand from offshore,” Trevino said. “All this sand study does is make sure we have sand in case of emergencies.”
The proposal will likely be taken up in June, but Mayor Jim Yarbrough noted it could be considered separately later or revised if there are lingering issues, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.