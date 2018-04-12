LEAGUE CITY
More blue AmeriWaste recycling bins will line League City curbs by May 1 when the new city contractor takes over trash collection, officials said.
AmeriWaste League City, a subsidiary of Alvin-based AmeriWaste Inc., has a five-year solid waste collection contract with the city that begins May 1. The city council approved the contract in December.
The contract includes recycling pickup once a week. On Wednesday, AmeriWaste trucks delivered new recycling bins to homes in 12 neighborhoods. The company plans more deliveries on the next two Wednesdays to more neighborhoods.
The change in routine has some residents uncertain about when and how they’ll get new recycling bins.
If residents don’t have bins yet, they can check the city website for a schedule showing when their neighborhoods will get bins and for answers to other questions, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
The company will follow new trash routes on different days to make trash pickup more efficient, city staff said.
AmeriWaste will have more than 32,000 residential and commercial customers in League City, and some of them are already trying to contact the company.
“Due to the overwhelming response to the new recycle carts, we are receiving a high volume of emails,” an automatic email reply from the company’s League City customer service department stated.
AmeriWaste deferred calls from The Daily News to city officials.
The company is making a smooth transition in The Landing neighborhood, resident Steven Murray said. AmeriWaste solved his problem of not getting his recycling bin Wednesday, he said.
“I did not know they were coming until I had already left for work and saw them delivering to our neighbors, so I never put out our old bin,” Murray said.
But he contacted the company, got added to the list and should get a bin by May 1, Murray said.
Crews will only leave a recycling bin at an address where recycling is placed at the curb for collection, city staff said.
AmeriWaste also will offer an on-demand household special collections program, city staff said. Residents can call the company to dispose of refrigerators, freezers, televisions, computers and paint.
AmeriWaste also will conduct a yearly hazardous waste collection for League City residents, staff said.
The city’s choice in December of AmeriWaste surprised some League City residents who recalled that Alvin-based AmeriWaste was at the center of previous scandals. AmeriWaste in 2007 won a controversial five-year garbage collection contract after some council members at the time said the deal had been orchestrated during secret meetings. Accused council members denied any wrongdoing and blamed politics for the controversy.
After evaluating the 2017 bids, city officials asked AmeriWaste and Republic Services, the current contractor, for their best and final offers, and AmeriWaste presented the lowest price, city officials said.
Residential rates for garbage pickup will increase from $13 a month to $16.05 under the new deal with AmeriWaste, but the rates would have gone up to $17.92 if the city stayed with Republic Services, city staff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.