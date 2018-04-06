Feuding members of the Galveston County Republican Party agreed Friday to cease legal hostilities — provided none of the factions renew the fight before the Texas Republican Convention in June.
After a court hearing of more than four hours, most of which was heard behind closed doors, county party Chairman Carl Gustafson and eight precinct chairs signed an agreement that tentatively ended a brew-up over control of party functions.
The settlement, known as a Rule 11 agreement, requires the party’s leadership to act under bylaws in place on Nov. 29, 2017, the day before a group of precinct chairs moved to change party rules and take some administrative powers from Gustafson.
Dissident precinct chairs, who had formed a steering committee, said they were dissatisfied with Gustafson’s leadership, particularly his planning of party functions such as conventions, and his communication with the county executive committee, which is made up of precinct chairs.
The steering committee in November voted to change party bylaws to give it the power to prepare the party’s annual budget, appoint officers and subcommittee members and set the executive committee agenda.
Gustafson refused to recognize the bylaw changes, which led to a power struggle with the steering committee.
Committee members in December tried to access a party account at Galveston’s Moody Bank. The bank, citing confusion about who was legally allowed to access party funds, in February sued the county party, asking the court to intervene.
Gustafson in March added his own complaints to the bank’s lawsuit, and convinced visiting Judge Lisa Burkhalter to issue restraining orders against members of the steering committee, which prevented them from acting on behalf of the party.
Friday’s agreement forbids the steering committee from attempting to change the “banking relationship” with Moody Bank, and names David Smith, a former Friendswood mayor, as treasurer until the county party holds its biennial organizational meeting, which is scheduled for later this year.
Burkhalter didn’t rule on whether the November bylaw change was legal.
All of the parties agreed to drop their legal claims if the agreement holds until July 16.
Attorneys who worked out Friday’s agreement said it doesn’t resolve the internal party rift, but allows county Republicans to work out their issues through normal party procedures, instead of inside a court room.
“Everybody agreed to enter into an agreement that neutralizes the prior problems and, hopefully, gives the party a chance to get back on track,” said Tom Dickens, who represented five of the precinct chairs during the hearing.
Attorney Alton Todd, who represented Gustafson, said that while the agreement was struck without the court’s direction, a violation would have legal consequences.
“If no one complies, it’s subject to contempt,” Todd said. “Everybody is kind of standing down and letting the process work.”
Todd said he thought the party’s issues would be resolved after the organizational meeting later this year — when some new precinct chairs will be sworn in. At the same meeting, the county party will vote on whether to change the bylaws, which will give Gustafson’s critics another chance to change the structure of the party.
“I have a feeling that whatever ills may exist will be taken care of,” Todd said.
The parties all agreed to cover their own legal costs.
Gustafson, who won re-election in March, declined to comment after Friday’s hearing.
