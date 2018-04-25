The effort to get a pardon for Jack Johnson is nothing new for some Galvestonians, who have spent years trying to draw national attention to the heavyweight champion boxer, and island native, who was convicted in 1912 under an archaic law.
On Saturday, seemingly out of nowhere, President Donald Trump indicated he would consider pardoning Johnson, who was convicted under the Mann Act, a federal statute that outlawed the transportation of women across state lines for prostitution, debauchery or other immoral purposes.
“His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial,” Trump wrote. “Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!”
In his tweet, Trump said he was considering the pardon after having a conversation with the actor Sylvester Stallone.
Sam Collins, a local historian who has been among the many calling for a pardon, said Wednesday he’d heard rumors of an announcement coming for weeks, however.
Collins said he hoped the tweet would inspire more local action to push Trump to sign a pardon.
“Nothing is 100 percent done,” Collins said. “It’s not done. Right now, we’re just hopeful.”
There are at least three local tributes to Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, in Galveston. There is a tree sculpture in The Oaks neighborhood near the 4500 block of Broadway that was carved following Hurricane Ike in 2008.
A bronze statue of the boxer was installed near the Old Central Cultural Center, 2601 Ave. M, in 2012. The park where the statue was installed also now bears Johnson’s name, as does the street leading to the park, which had been 42nd Street.
Doug Matthews, the vice president of the Old Central Cultural Center and one of the people who worked to create the park, said the news about Trump’s feelings on Johnson was exciting.
Matthews said he hoped Trump would follow through on his comments, and that a pardon could be celebrated during the city’s Juneteenth celebrations on June 19.
Johnson, who was black and dated white women, was arrested in 1912 and ultimately convicted and sentenced to prison for violating the Mann Act.
The conviction was seen as punishment for having relations with white women amid the racial inequality that permeated the United States through the 20th century.
For years, there have been local calls for Johnson to be pardoned, including at a large local event in 2013, during which activists created a video to urge then-President Barack Obama to consider the idea.
The idea has come up periodically since then, particularly near the end of Obama’s presidency. In 2016, Congress passed a resolution urging Obama to consider a pardon, but the president did not respond to that request.
Officially, Obama’s Justice Department said the reason for inaction on Johnson’s pardon was because of its focus on living people. But in 2016, former Attorney General Eric Holder also said there might have been some hesitation because of the way Johnson physically treated women during his life.
Johnson has been accused of beating women, although he was never convicted of that crime, and Holder acknowledged that Johnson’s conviction under the Mann Act was unfair.
Collins said he had been anticipating some news out of the White House for three weeks. Collins and other Johnson advocates have gathered support for a pardon from U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Yarbrough — who doesn’t use Twitter — said he was pleased when someone sent a him a picture of the president’s message, and joked that he’d continue using his influence with the president to gain a pardon.
In the days since Trump’s announcement, there’s been no indication about when he might take further action.
While the president traditionally receives advice from the Justice Department on pardons, there’s no rule that says he has to, meaning a pardon could come at any time, with little forewarning.
“We might turn the TV on and find out that it’s done,” Collins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.