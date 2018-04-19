Kelly Cooper mounted her bicycle Thursday at Hometown Heroes Park to lead two other League City bicyclists to their jobs at Johnson Space Center.
“We’re challenged today with this wind,” Cooper said. “Once we get pedaling, it will be fine.”
Thursday was NASA Bike to Work Day, and the group Cycle Clear Lake coordinated riders with routes from several directions, organizer Kirstyn Johnson said. About 70 people signed up to participate.
League City police escorted the bicyclists from the park to Johnson Space Center, something Cycle Clear Lake helped to arrange to keep more inexperienced bicyclists safe.
Cooper led the route from the south to NASA, as she did in 2016 and in 2017. She has been riding her bike for 10 years to her job at the Lunar and Planetary Institute.
More cities are incorporating bicycle lanes and paths not just for recreation, but as part of a larger transportation plan. League City has a system of bike paths that connect to parks throughout the city, and Friendswood is planning a similar system. Galveston recently painted dedicated bike lanes green, and plans to create more.
In 2015, the Texas Department of Transportation developed a strategic plan to identify short-term strategies to expand the bikeway network and train engineers, planners and construction staff. The plan also includes the department developing statewide management systems for bicycle and pedestrian information.
With more crowded streets and competitive funding for projects, bicycles offer an appealing option to some.
But the same crowded streets can be dangerous for bicyclists to navigate during rush hour.
“Traffic doesn’t scare me,” Cooper said. “I’m an assertive rider.”
In the past, cars have hit Cooper twice while she was riding her bike, and she has the scars to prove it, she said.
“You don’t get hit by angry drivers,” Cooper said. “You get hit by distracted drivers.”
Ron Dickey, who lives in League City and works at Johnson Space Center, rides trails a lot on his fat-tire bike, but this was the first time for him to bike to work, he said.
“I need to get back in shape,” Dickey said. “This time of year, the trails are wet.”
The biggest push for Cycle Clear Lake is to get more communities involved, Johnson said.
Different groups can help others make biking to work a routine, she said.
“They can say, Here’s a network of people who live around you,” Johnson said.
