FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood’s request for a $12 million flood mitigation grant was rejected because city officials asked for too much money and some houses that would have been part of a voluntary buyout didn’t meet criteria, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said Friday.
The rejection and the reasons for it illuminated how frustratingly difficult it is to meet all the requirements in a program meant to remove properties and stop development in flood-prone areas, ultimately easing pressure on the National Flood Insurance Program.
The $12 million flood mitigation grant would have allowed the city to offer voluntary buyouts to owners of 44 properties that have repeatedly flooded. Under the grant, the city would buy the properties, the owners would vacate, the city would demolish the houses and no one would be allowed to build new structures on the sites.
Friendswood officials this week learned the city had been denied the grant, but didn’t know why, they said.
Seven of the 44 properties were considered severe repetitive losses, while the other 37 are considered repetitive losses, city officials said.
“The project was found to be technically feasible but not cost-effective,” FEMA spokesman Kurt Pickering said. “The cost-effectiveness of the project as presented could not be verified. Therefore, it was not recommended for further consideration.”
The benefits of giving Friendswood $12 million for the buyout program didn’t justify the costs, Pickering said.
Under the program, a property’s purchase must be what the feds call “cost beneficial,” meaning acquiring and demolishing the property is less than the cost of the estimated future flood damages to the property.
City officials weren’t given an official reason about the application’s rejection Monday, but Assistant City Manager Morad Kabiri speculated they had asked for too much from a program for which only $90 million was available nationwide, he said.
Although FEMA funds buyout programs, they’re administered by the state through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, FEMA officials said.
Friendswood, where some neighborhoods were badly flooded during Hurricane Harvey, in November filed an application with the Texas Water Development Board for the grant.
Not only did Friendswood ask for too much money, some of the houses the city hoped to include in the program failed to meet certain guidelines, despite being repetitive losses, said Kathy Hopkins, a spokeswoman for the Texas Development Water Board.
“Three of those structures were not located in a special flood hazard area,” she said.
It’s frustrating that all structures have to meet specific requirements, Councilman Steve Rockey said.
“I don’t see the argument of we have to do all the properties or none,” he said.
Friendswood officials estimate the damage from Harvey to be near $82.7 million citywide.
Friendswood officials report that Harvey flooded or damaged 2,711 houses to varying degrees. Of those homes, 2,410 were single-family residences while 301 were in multifamily units, city officials said.
On Monday, city council members approved the hiring of Jeffery Ward, a consultant who will help the city with drainage improvement projects and with seeking assistance through state and local programs, city officials said.
The city of Friendswood is looking at other programs that might provide buyouts, but the grant’s rejection is upsetting, Rockey said.
“It’s disappointing and I think it’s not fair,” he said.
The city will not give up on getting a buyout approved for the 44 properties, Councilman Jim Hill said.
“We will pursue any option available,” he said. “It seems like the paperwork is more intense. It’s been a struggle.”
