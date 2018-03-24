The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston, on Thursday will celebrate the 140th birthday of Jack Johnson with a variety of activities, including a lecture by local historian Sam Collins.
The event will start with a presidential pardon letter-writing drive at Galveston's Own Farmers Market at the museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and ends with a lecture by Collins and cake cutting at 6 p.m.
Johnson was the first black man to win the world heavyweight boxing championship Dec. 26, 1908.
Johnson's career and reputation were ruined by a racially charged conviction.
The museum also will have its collection of Johnson's memorabilia on display through Saturday, which is Johnson's actual birthday.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3255.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.