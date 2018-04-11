It has been more than three months since a Friendswood lawyer filed a criminal complaint against 56th District Court Judge Lonnie Cox, suggesting Cox had violated Texas law by hearing cases involving a local attorney, while that attorney was also representing Cox in other matters.
Greg Enos filed his complaint with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 4.
The complaint came during Cox’s campaign against County Judge Mark Henry for the county’s top political seat. Cox narrowly lost that primary election.
At last check in February, the district attorney’s office had referred the complaint to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which in turn said it couldn’t confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation.
District Attorney Jack Roady said Wednesday he had no new information about the complaint and had received no communication from the attorney general’s office about it.
Cox, likewise, said he hadn’t heard anything from the attorney general’s office about the complaint. Cox dismissed Enos’ complaint as “political bull” and said he was confident there would be no charges.
He did expect the attorney general would send some sort of conclusion about the complaint eventually, either confirming charges, or announcing it would not conduct an investigation, he said.
“Something has to come out,” Cox said.
Enos did not respond to a message left with his office Wednesday.
In a March 7 edition of his newsletter, reacting to the results of the March 6 primary election, Enos said he thought the attorney general could begin its work without regard for affecting an election.
ZUCKERBERG TESTIMONY
Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both participated in the questioning of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday during a Senate hearing called in response to scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that gained access to 87 million Facebook user profiles through questionable means, and then apparently used that data to try and influence the 2016 presidential election.
The hearing covered much more than just the Cambridge Analytica scandal, however.
Cruz used his time to accuse Facebook of bias and censorship, and cited examples he said showed conservative voices being suppressed on the platform.
“There are a great many Americans, who I think are deeply concerned that Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in a pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship,” Cruz said, citing incidents such as when a “Chick-Fil-A Appreciation Day” page was blocked.
Zuckerberg told Cruz he was “committed to making sure that Facebook is a platform for all ideas.”
Before the hearing began, Cornyn delivered a speech on the floor of the Senate, saying Facebook needed to “come clean with the American people” and better safeguard data.
“Perhaps we should treat social media platforms as information fiduciaries and impose legal obligations on them, as we do with lawyers and doctors who are privy to some of our most personal private information,” Cornyn said.
GALVESTON CHAMBER ENDORSEMENTS
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced its endorsement for May’s Galveston City Council race.
The chamber gave its endorsement to incumbents Frank Maceo and Carolyn Sunseri, and to District 5 candidate John Paul Listowski.
A chamber board interviewed candidates and asked them to submit written answers to questionnaires. Recording of the chamber’s interviews will be posted on galvestonchamber.com.
Listowski and Maceo also have been endorsed by the Galveston Municipal Police Association. That group also endorsed Sunseri’s opponent in District 6, former councilwoman Jackie Cole.
NOTEBOOK
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey on Tuesday evening, after Councilman Dan Becker offered multiple amendments to a proposal to fund a new animal shelter: “Are we going to do this all night?” ... On the menu at the Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association’s Galveston City Council candidates forum: buckets of fried chicken and biscuits. ... There will be another council forum tonight for Galveston City Council candidates at the 1894 Grand Opera House. Doors open at 6 p.m. ... Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Galveston on April 4, according to his Twitter account. He had no public events while he was in town. ... Jury deliberations in ex-Congressman Steve Stockman‘s federal fraud trial began on Tuesday. Stockman once represented Galveston County.
