Two-term incumbent Carolyn Sunseri and former council member Jackie Cole are running against each other in District 6, covering the island west of Pine Street in Havre Lafitte, with the exception of Jamaica Beach.
Sunseri is running on a platform to continue progress made over recent years, she said. Cole has campaigned as an independent voice for District 6 who is accessible and responsive to voters, she said.
Sunseri was first elected in 2014 and again in 2016. She's vice president of administration at South Land Title and lives in Campeche Cove.
Cole was elected to city council in 2004 and in 2006. She resigned in 2007 when her husband, a now-retired Houston Chronicle reporter, was assigned to cover Galveston and the city council. She owns Campeche Cove Animal Hospital and lives near the Moody Gardens golf course.
ON PRIORITIES
Finishing up long-anticipated infrastructure projects would be a top priority for Sunseri if she was re-elected to council, she said.
"We've been able to get so many infrastructure projects completed," Sunseri said. "There's been more done in the last four years than possibly the last 30. A lot of that is because of Ike and having that money available."
There's a great need for drainage projects on the West End, Sunseri said. The city was waiting to hear back on different grants that could help some West End property owners switch from septic to sewer, she said.
Affordable housing, beach building projects, traffic issues and port expansion also are top priorities, Sunseri said. Finding ways to attract more parking garages and vertical parking off the seawall, such as at the airport, could provide some solutions for parking and getting drivers off the road, she said.
Cole picked up many of her priorities from block-walking and talking to voters, she said. If elected, Cole said she would focus on ways to address high water bills and improve some of the water infrastructure, which is old and leaks huge amounts of water, she said.
"Residents here are very concerned about water bills," Cole said. "People are telling me their bills are different every month.
"Even if we can't fix the situation immediately, we need communication and to be able to tell people what's happening with their water bills."
Addressing public safety and the need for more officers patrolling in the West End, as well as working toward a solution for the police pension plan would be other priorities for Cole, she said. Flood mitigation and sustainability issues, including ongoing plans for beach access were other top priorities, Cole said.
ON BEACH ACCESS PLAN
The city council recently voted to create an ad hoc committee to oversee the overhaul and changes to the beach access plan and is looking for members to serve on the committee.
Sunseri favors a plan to add attractions to certain beach access points, such as restrooms or showers, and to try to consolidate beach traffic away from some of the neighborhoods, she said.
"They're public beaches so we can't forbid people, but we can find a way to consolidate those points and make some offer more amenities to attract visitors," Sunseri said.
Re-examining the beach access plan would likely open a "Pandora's box," Cole said.
"I haven't heard anything more than 'We're talking about consolidating and providing amenities,'" Cole said. "But I think the devil is in the details."
State law requires access at least every half mile so any plan would have to be careful to comply with the Open Beaches Act, she said. Cole is a proponent of open, public beaches, but said she understood that people want to keep their neighborhoods from being overcrowded with visitors, she said.
"The question is always how to balance the concerns of the people that live here with the concerns of the people that visit," Cole said.
ON PUBLIC SAFETY
Sunseri did not see a need to increase the permanent staff of the police force, but said she was open to suggestions from the new police chief about how to boost staff on busy weekends either by employing off-duty officers or allowing officers to work overtime, she said.
"We probably have a sufficient number of police officers employed by the city, but on certain weekends and holidays, the need is increased," she said.
Sunseri said she would be willing to fund the extra time and costs for temporary officers through hotel occupancy taxes if it was deemed a permissible expense, she said.
If elected, Cole wanted to explore the possibility of putting a police substation in the former Municipal Utility District on the West End and allowing police officers to use it to better distribute officers and have faster response times, she said.
The decision of whether to hire additional people or bring in people for overtime would be the call of the police chief and the city manager, Cole said. The city council would need to "do their homework" and look at options for the police department, she said. The hotel tax could be an option, but already has a lot of needs drawing from it, she said.
"It's a nice pot of money that a lot of people want to utilize and there may be some use of it, but I don't think we need to rely on it other than to fulfill state law and continue to make Galveston an attractive place for residents and tourists," Cole said.
ON AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Sunseri wanted to see an expansion of efforts to develop more affordable properties, similar to what the Galveston Housing Corp. has done in different neighborhoods around the island to build new houses in price ranges geared toward attracting owners on a police or teacher's salary, she said.
The city is trying to buy land now that might be used to develop housing in neighborhoods in a more affordable way, such as north of Broadway, she said.
The city council also was looking at stricter building codes that could help homeowners lessen the cost of windstorm and flood insurance, Sunseri said.
"We want to encourage people to invest on the island instead of going across the causeway because they can get a house for less and the taxes aren't as high," Sunseri said.
Cole said she wanted to spend more time researching things the city could do to help reduce flood insurance costs, she said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a community rating program with different things the cities can do to help reduce those insurance costs.
Part of addressing affordable housing, too, would be by keeping fiscally conservative budgets and not raising taxes without being prudent and making sure there's an economic return, Cole said.
"I watch like a hawk the tax dollars and fees to make sure we're getting as efficient of a government for what the people need as possible," Cole said.
The election is May 5.
