The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved the state's action plan to allocate $57.8 million disaster recovery money, the Texas General Land Office said Tuesday.
The money comes from the department’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program and is intended to help Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey.
These funds were part of a previous Congressional appropriation for the 2015 through 2016 flood events that Congress directed the department to hold in reserve for potential 2017 events, officials said.
Land Commissioner George P. Bush requested the department to release these funds three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall as part of his initial $40 billion estimated unmet needs request, officials said.
A second state action plan about the allocation of $5 billion in post-Harvey aid is still under HUD review. The public comment period for that plan ended Tuesday.
— Valerie Wells
