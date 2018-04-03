DICKINSON
The city of Dickinson has approved a partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation to construct about 5 miles of lighting along Interstate 45 between FM 517 and FM 2004 to improve visibility for drivers.
A section of the lights would be placed along the I-45 frontage road near FM 517, which also is near Hughes Road, documents stated. The continuous lighting system is part of an I-45 $380 million widening project.
Transportation officials could not provide the estimated cost of the freeway lighting project.
Although the Texas Department of Transportation will pay for the light installation, the city of Dickinson will cover the maintenance cost once its population reaches 50,000, said Danny Perez, a spokesman for the state transportation department.
Dickinson passed the 20,000 resident mark in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In 2017, 58 car accidents were reported on I-45’s frontage road near Hughes Road in Dickinson, the transportation department said. Thirteen of those accidents were caused by insufficient lighting, the department said.
The lighting system will help prevent car accidents near Hughes Road and increase the safety of residents who travel on or near the freeway, Mayor Julie Masters said.
“Lighting always helps with security purposes,” she said. “I wasn’t aware that there were that many issues there.”
The additional lights are part of the I-45 expansion project scheduled to begin next year.
The expansion project proposes reconstructing and widening the interstate for about 10 miles from FM 1764 to just north of the Galveston causeway, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
Construction on the project would begin sometime in 2019 and include widening the six-lane interstate to eight lanes, along with rebuilding frontage roads, officials said.
The lighting would be a welcome improvement, Charles Dill, pastor of the nearby Lighthouse Baptist Church, said.
“Any light that they put along the feeder would be helpful,” he said.
Dill keeps the church parking lot, 4105 I-45, illuminated at night because of the lack of lighting near Hughes Road, he said.
“We could always use a little more lighting,” he said. “For safety purposes we light the parking lot. If there was more lighting in the area we wouldn’t need to do it.”
