GALVESTON
Voters could have the final say in resolving police pension issues if the city and police pension board can’t come to an agreement on fixes to the plan, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said this week.
In a campaign forum Wednesday, the mayor said it was “not only a possibility but a probability” that a ballot initiative to resolve issues with the plan will be put to voters in November.
The city is waiting on an analysis of the plan from an independent actuary before making any real decisions, Yarbrough said in an interview Thursday. City officials will begin discussions with the board of the Galveston Employee’s Retirement Plan for Police once they have the analysis.
If the two can’t reach a good-faith agreement, voters would be asked to decide, Yarbrough said.
“Ultimately if we can’t reach some kind of agreement, we’ll ask the voters if they want to raise taxes to pay for an increase,” Yarbrough said. “Ultimately it’s the people’s money.”
The board overseeing Galveston’s police pension plan was anxious to hear about what the city’s actuary had drafted and what the city has in mind for negotiations, board Chairman Geoff Gainer said. The city and board have not had contact since the city manager sent a response to the police pension board in early March, Gainer said.
Gainer had heard about the possible proposal to put something before voters, but didn’t know the details to comment on it specifically, he said. Gainer and a city representative will meet with an actuary committee of the state’s Pension Review Board in Austin on April 24, Gainer said.
“I’m hoping we get to this meeting and the state gives us clarity and direction on how to proceed with this legal issue,” Gainer said, adding that there’s still a difference between the city and board trustees over how the pension requirements are interpreted.
Gainer is one of four police union members on the seven-member police pension board.
Galveston’s police pension plan faces $29 million in unfunded liabilities, with an estimated payoff period of 48.7 years. That period is one of the highest in Texas, according to the state’s actuarial report of the plan.
The city is required to get the plan to a payoff period of 40 years or less, City Manager Brian Maxwell has said. The Texas Pension Review Board has urged a payoff period closer to 30 years, Maxwell said. The police pension board wants that figure closer to 25 years, he said.
City officials and the police pension board have at times been at odds over what is required of the city and who has the authority to make major changes to the plan that might affect taxpayer contributions.
Gainer has argued state law lays out the requirements for the police pension. Under the board actuary’s interpretation of state law, the city would need to inject more money into the fund initially to get it to solvency, but those contributions would likely decrease over time, he said.
The city has hired a lawyer and an actuary to conduct an independent review of the statutory requirements and to present different models for the plan, Maxwell has said. The city’s hired legal staff and actuary have not yet made a presentation to the board, but were analyzing the law and the city’s position, Maxwell said.
The city cannot consider adopting the board’s proposal without deliberating it because the additional funding has wide-reaching consequences for residents, Maxwell has said.
As it is, employees for the Galveston Police Department pay 12 percent of each paycheck to their retirement pension plan. City taxpayers pay an amount equal to 14.83 percent of each police officer’s salary into the plan every pay period.
The city council increased the city’s pay-in by 2 percent in February.
Yarbrough is unopposed in this year’s municipal election, and will serve a final two-year term. He wants the pension plan resolved by the time his last term ends, he said.
The pension issues stem in part from previous plan board trustees and city administrations kicking the can down the road on the issue, Yarbrough said.
“I only have two years left and we’re going to solve problems and get things done one way or another,” Yarbrough said. “I’m not going to dance around the issues.
I’m hopeful we’ll have good faith negotiations before we get to that point,” Yarbrough said. “If not, we’ll do it in November.”
