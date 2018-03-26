A hurricane recovery program managed by Galveston County could elevate as many as 200 homes across the county in coming years in an effort to get them above flood levels, according to a preliminary estimate commissioners received Monday.
Commissioners heard details of the plan from Grantsworks, consultants hired to oversee disaster recovery planning.
Commissioners could take the first step in creating the program, notifying the Texas Department of Emergency Management of county interest in the funds, by their next meeting in April, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
The emergency management department plans to release $500 million in hazard mitigation funds across Texas, officials said.
Galveston County anticipates getting a large portion of those funds to raise houses flooded by Hurricane Harvey.
The exact number of houses that could be raised through the county program and how much money would be available for the work is undetermined, but officials believe the county could get enough money for up to 200.
Thousands of homes in the county flooded during the late-August hurricane, but the program would target those that had flooded more than once, officials said.
“This is to elevate home that have flooded multiple times,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
About 900 homes across the county met repetitive flooding guidelines, Henry said, adding that he didn’t expect owners of all of them would seek help raising their properties.
“There is a pool in both incorporated and unincorporated areas,” Henry said. “Of that number, not everybody is going to want to participate, not everybody is going to meet the guidelines, not everybody is going to get their paperwork in, so we’re going to get a pretty steep fall-off rate.”
The county’s program likely would require homeowners to pay a percentage of the cost of the project, Henry said.
Some of that cost to residents could be borne by Community Development Block Grants expected to be awarded to the county by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the future, officials said. The county won’t know how much it will receive through those grants for perhaps another year, however.
Commissioners have been getting questions about a home-raising program for months, Galveston County Precinct 4 commissioner Ken Clark said.
“We’re going to do our best to craft it to where it’s cost-effective to the taxpayer and timely for the homeowner,” Clark said. “This program and other programs are critical to bring to them to try to relieve the issues of flooding long-term for homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.